Gastritis: see the causes, symptoms and how to prevent it

At first, an insistent burning sensation. Then a little nausea, pain in the pit of the stomach after meals. Maybe vomiting. An insistent malaise.

It was like that with university professor Henrique Carvalho. Or with the retired Antonieta Santana Nunes. She thought she ate something that didn’t go down well. He found it strange: heartburn had never been a problem.

After a trip to the doctor, the same diagnosis: gastritis. They weren’t alone. According to a survey by the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Study Group in Brazil, about 2 million people live with the disease in the country.

And the number has grown: data from HCor, in São Paulo, showed a 15% increase in hospitalizations caused by the disease in 2021.

“Despite being very common, gastritis is a disease that needs to be taken care of and deserves full attention”, explains Dr. Antonio Lopes, digestive system surgeon, from Rede D’Or in São Paulo.

Gastritis is an inflammation of the inner lining of the stomach.which can be caused by different reasons.

“These are dietary errors, the ingestion of foods that irritate the mucosa, or infection with the H. pylori bacteria, which leads to an increase in gastric acid. And also the stress, which worsens all these aggressions”, explains Dr. Tabata Cristina Antoniaci, gastroenterologist at the São Cristóvão Group.

The emotional aspect is relevant and helps to explain the recent increase in cases. Although some studies suggest the ability of covid-19 to affect the esophagus, stomach or intestine, says Lopes, the issue is not necessarily related to the virus.

“The whole scenario changed people’s lives and increased the level of stress. Financial concerns, lack of work, fear of catching the disease, all this can lead to a worsening in food, to poor quality of sleep.”

Henrique Carvalho remembers that this was his case. “I haven’t changed my eating habits in any significant way. But I started to feel the symptoms at the end of the first half of 2021, which was a moment of worsening of the pandemic after some calmer months”, he recalls.

How to avoid gastritis

The good news is that Is it possible to prevent gastritis? with changes in routine. It was something that Rosália Meireles, a saleswoman at the book market, learned in practice, after having the disease three times. “It was necessary to give up a lot, avoid alcoholic beverages, remove some foods from meals, eat with more quality”, she says.

for dr. Antoniaci, food is indeed a central element in prevention.

“You can avoid the problem by having good eating habits, which include eating slowly, chewing your food well, paying attention to your food and not other activities such as TV or cell phones,” she notes.

“It is also worth choosing to eat more foods rich in vitamins and proteins, such as vegetables and fruits, drinking water instead of soft drinks and juices, and balancing the intake of bad foods, such as coffee, sweets and fried foods.”

But if symptoms appear, it’s good to stay tuned. Among them, in addition to the famous heartburn, persistent pain, change in stool color, vomiting, waking up in the middle of the night due to pain or reflux on several days of the week. In these cases, it is worth seeing the doctor for an accurate diagnosis. And avoid self-medication.

“Drugs for gastritis do not need a prescription and this leads to self-medication. It is common to receive patients who have been living with symptoms for years, controlling them with medication without medical advice. And they usually say that when they stop taking the meds, the symptoms come back even worse,” says Dr. Lopes.

“Gastritis can lead to complicated conditions such as ulcers, or take on a chronic nature that can lead to diseases such as cancer. Follow-up is essential to guide the patient”, he adds.