Hastily hospitalized, Joelma has a new bulletin released and is in shock

After appearing with a swollen face and needing hospitalization, a new medical report detailed Joelma’s condition

The singer Joelma shocked the public in recent weeks by appearing with a totally different appearance, her face was completely swollen and showed that something was not right with the artist’s health. The famous revealed that the edema would be a sequel of Covid-19, that’s because the ex-wife of Ximbinha contracted the virus four times and his body ended up suffering the consequences.

After being rushed to the hospital for treatment, Joelma had a new medical report released on the morning of Saturday, June 11, and her real state of health was informed in a note. According to the doctors, the artist had a great evolution, so she was discharged from the hospital, however, she will need to follow the treatment at home so that the sequels do not return.

“Patient Joelma da Silva Mendes was discharged from the hospital this Saturday morning (11) in excellent condition and will continue her treatment from now on at her residence”, says the note, signed by Prof. Dr. Ludhmila Hajjar. It is worth noting that the singer had to cancel all appointments this weekend, including shows that were scheduled.

In an excerpt from the note sent to the press, the doctor confirmed the reason for the swelling on Joelma’s face, claiming that it would be a sequel to Covid, along with the use of corticosteroids: “It is an effect of the combination of Covid-19 with the use of corticosteroids”, said the health professional, who has already taken care of several famous people, including Painitto, the father of the international singer anita.