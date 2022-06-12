Health Department recommends the use of masks in DF schools

posted on 06/11/2022 21:25



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center (COE) issued a note recommending the use of masks within public and private schools in the Federal District. The DF Health Department (SES-DF) confirmed the information to the Mailon the night of this Saturday (11/6).

“The calamity is over, but the measures to combat the COVID-19 disease are not,” the secretary said in a note. The orientation is in accordance with the negative scenario that the country’s capital has presented in recent days.

With the increase in positive cases and high rates of transmission, the responsible ministry reiterates that there are no laws that oblige citizens to wear face masks in educational environments. However, the SES recommendation remains for society.

“The Health Surveillance of the Secretary of Health informs that with regard to the legal requirement, the folder cannot oblige ordinary citizens and school students to use it, however, technically, the use of the mask is recommended. Despite the lower lethality due to vaccine coverage, the DF is experiencing a growing wave in the number of infected people, with a transmission rate above 1”, said the text.

Scenario

The folder also released a statement about mandatory masks for workers. “For workers, we still have article 1 of law 6559/20. Employees, servers and collaborators are obliged to wear protective masks in their work environments, especially those who provide service to the public, public, industrial, commercial, banking, road, subway and passenger transport establishments in the modalities. public and private, within the scope of the Federal District, in operation and operation during the period of actions to combat the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19”, concluded the text of the secretary.

For the sixth consecutive day, the transmission rate of covid-19 in the Federal District increased and reached, last Friday (10/6), the highest level since January 27: 1.80. The index shows that 100 residents of the DF infected with the virus can transmit it to another 180 people, on average.

The continuous increase in the transmission rate shows the lack of control of the pandemic in the DF. Health authorities point out that the index, obtained by calculating the moving average of cases, must remain below 1 to be sure that the advance of the disease is being mitigated. According to the bulletin published by SES-DF, until 5 pm last Friday (10/6), 3,991 new cases were registered in the DF.