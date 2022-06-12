Health rules out first suspected case of monkeypox in MS

Exams concluded on Friday night (10) ruled out monkeypox as a disease that infected the Bolivian teenager who remains hospitalized at Santa Casa de Corumbá. The patient was the first suspected case of the disease in Mato Grosso do Sul.

According to a note from the Corumbá Health Department, the test result of the teenager was negative for monkeypox.

The teenager has been hospitalized at the Santa Casa in the city since May 30. The most likely, according to the hospital’s clinical staff, is that the boy had skin lesions as an allergic reaction to a drug that was prescribed in Bolivia.

Also according to Health, he is well and awaits the results of other tests to complete the diagnosis.

Last week, the first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the country. This is a 41-year-old patient hospitalized in São Paulo who recently traveled to Spain.

In the update of the cases of the disease published last night (10) by the Ministry of Health, the case of Mato Grosso do Sul was already listed as discarded. So far, the country has 9 suspected cases of the disease under investigation. One confirmed case and two discarded.

Contingency plan against monkeypox in MS

Last week, the MPMS (State Public Ministry) determined the implementation of a contingency plan against monkeypox in Mato Grosso do Sul.

The group will have the SES-MS (State Health Department), Sesau (Municipal Health Department) of Campo Grande, Municipal Health Council, Regional Nursing Council, Health Commission of the City Council, Health Commission of the Legislative Assembly and OAB-MS Health Commission.

The group’s work must follow guidelines issued by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) in published technical note at the last month which details what is known so far about the disease and procedures for reporting cases.

What is known so far about monkeypox

Originally known as Monkeypoxmonkeypox is an endemic disease of Africa and has recently raised awareness around the world due to infections recorded since early May in North America and Europe.

What draws the attention of world health authorities is that this is the first time that the disease has caused an outbreak in several parts of the world without patients with the disease having traveled to Africa.

According to the Butantan Institute, monkeypox can be defined as an acute “febrile disease”, which occurs in a similar way to human smallpox.