Hubble images indicate wandering black hole in the Milky Way

Data from the Hubble Space Telescope made it possible, for the first time, to identify direct evidence of a black hole adrift in interstellar space, according to information released jointly by the North American Space Agency (NASA), ESA and the Telescope’s scientific center for operations. Space Hubble (STScI).

According to the statement, the data was used to identify one of these lone wanderers for the first time.

Isolated black holes that roam through space unattached to stars or other black holes are considered solitary monsters by scientists. Although astronomers know of about 100 million of these black holes in the Milky Way, they are extremely difficult to detect because they do not emit light. Its presence must be inferred by seeing its effects, namely how gravity deflects light from other sources.

Two teams used Hubble data in their investigations: one is led by Kailash Sahu of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland. The other is led by Casey Lam of the University of California, Berkeley.

The teams’ results differ slightly, but both suggest the presence of a compact object.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.