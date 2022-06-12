Issue #721 to #725: 100 Days of War in Ukraine, Javari Valley Disappeared, US Gunman Epidemic, Polarized Supreme, and New Health Insurance Rule | The subject

The Subject is published from Monday to Friday and presented by Renata Lo Prete. You can take the opportunity to listen to all the episodes of the past week:

The Kiev government accounts for about 20% of the territory occupied by the invader, casualties of up to 100 soldiers a day, destroyed cities and at least 14 million people who had to leave their homes, if not the country. For Russia, which envisioned conducting a quick operation with little resistance, the balance includes the loss of generals and the burden of unprecedented sanctions. In common, both sides continue to maintain that they will achieve victory on the battlefield. “This is a very expensive war with long-term effects for the whole world,” says international relations professor Tanguy Baghdadi. He refers to the widespread rise in prices and the risk of shortages of essential items such as grains, fuel and fertilizers. In conversation with Renata Lo Prete, Tanguy analyzes the North American position: “We can see the formation of two absolutely separate blocks”. It would be the result of US litigation with Russia and China. For him, it will not be surprising if Vladimir Putin announces “that he has won the war” as soon as he takes full control of eastern Ukraine and the country’s southern corridor. Ukraine, on the other hand, needs more: not only to end the conflict, but to establish diplomatic agreements that prevent “another war in two years”.

#722: The Disappeared in the Javari Valley

The disappearance of Funai licensed employee Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips gained international repercussion, drawing attention to the ongoing disaster in the territory that is home to the largest concentration of isolated indigenous peoples in the world. Both with extensive experience in transiting the region, they were last seen on Sunday morning on their way to Atalaia do Norte (AM), near the border with Peru. On the trip, Dom hoped to collect testimonies from residents, permanently threatened by miners, loggers and all kinds of illegal activity. In an interview with Renata Lo Prete, Eliesio Marubo, legal prosecutor of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari (Univaja) reports the threats that Bruno, himself and colleague Beto Marubo had been suffering. Journalist Rubens Valente, author of the book “Os Fuzis e as Flechas”, about attacks on indigenous peoples during the dictatorship, also participates. “In the ‘new Funai’”, he says, using an expression adopted in the Bolsonaro government, “the State has shrunk”, he summarizes. In the Amazon where organized crime is gaining ground, notes Rubens, “journalists and officials have become yet another target”.

#723: The sniper epidemic in the US

Buffalo, Uvalde, Chattanooga… Since the beginning of the year, the United States has recorded 244 shootings, with 256 dead, according to data from The Washington Post. Just last weekend, when the massacre of children in a school in the State of Texas was still fresh in memory, there were 11 deaths in different cities. In conversation with Renata Lo Prete, Guga Chacra explains that there are at least two types of violence on the rise: gang violence and lone gunmen, the latter practically a distinctive feature of the United States, where the proportion of guns per inhabitant is the highest in the world. world. Commentator for GloboNews and columnist for the newspaper O Globo, Guga cites factors such as the power of the gun lobby and the composition of the Supreme Court to justify his skepticism. “There is not the slightest possibility of a significant increase in restrictions”he says, despite the pain of families and the movement of young people in this direction.

#724: The Polarized Supreme

At a time of heightened tension between the country’s Chief Executive and the Supreme Court, the Superior Electoral Court came into the picture. It was in October of last year that, 6-1, the TSE revoked the mandate of Bolsonarist deputy Fernando Francischini (former PSL, current União Brasil), who published fake news on his social networks against electronic voting machines, putting in check the fairness of the 2018 election. The former parliamentarian appealed to the STF and it was up to the prime minister appointed by Bolsonaro to the Supreme, Nunes Marques, to return the mandate. It didn’t last long, almost nothing: in less than a week, the decision reached the Second Panel of the Supreme Court, which ratified the TSE’s sentence. For Eloísa Machado, professor of constitutional law at FGV, This is a measure that demonstrates a “harmony” between the two courts in order to “preserve the integrity of the elections”, although it identifies a “combined game” between Nunes Marques and André Mendonça, the president’s second appointment to the STF.. “The polarized environment in politics ends up creating the same in the Supreme Court”, explains Débora Santos, Judiciary analyst at XP Investimentos. In an interview with Julia Duailibi, the former STF Communications Secretary reinforces that “the environment is not one of normality”, but that the court’s sense of self-preservation unites the ministers rather than separates them.

#725: The new rule for health plans

Talita Negri and her 3-year-old daughter travel nearly 1,000 kilometers so that she has access to the appropriate treatment for her health problem. To assist Victoria, who has microcephaly with motor and intellectual impairment, she went to court and demanded that the medical assistance company finance the cost of clinics and specialized professionals. “Today, she can stand up on her own”, Talita is proud in a statement to the subject team. Stories like this may become even rarer after the STJ, by 6 to 3, defined that the list of procedures of the National Supplementary Health Agency should be considered exhaustive. That is, health plans are exempt from offering any treatment or therapy that is not on the ANS list. But, points out the doctor Lígia Bahia, there is a “comma” in the text that allows exceptions. In an interview with Julia Duailibi, the professor and coordinator of the research group on collective health at UERJ explains why judges of the 1st and 2nd instances must “recognise the abuses and absurd interpretations” of health plans. Nonetheless she worries about the “great blackmail” that companies use to justify price increases and influence the decisions of the ANS – whose function is to defend consumer rights, but “blatantly” stands on the other side. She also talks about the pressure that such a measure can put on the Unified Health System: “The SUS was for the poor and the health plans, for the less poor”.