Leaked! Galaxy Z Flip4 5G appears in hands-on video revealing design and specs

Scheduled to be released on August 10, the Galaxy Z Flip4 5G has been appearing in rumors that try to anticipate information about the design and construction of Samsung’s next foldable smartphone, highlighting the possibility of changes to the hinge system and a look virtually identical to the one. its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. In addition to renderings and concepts, this Saturday afternoon, the 11th, the cell phone appeared in a huge leak released by the TechTalkTV channel that allegedly shows the device in a hands-on video, content in which the presenter shows details of the phone in full, mainly highlighting the visual.

As shown in the video, the device should not bring major changes to the front and rear design, keeping the selfie camera in a hole at the top of the display and the dual sensor system at the back with a secondary screen that can be used to view the image. captured by cameras, notifications or controlling the music player. Confirming past leaks, the central fold appears not to be as evident as in the predecessor model, an evolution that should be one of the highlights of the next line. According to the youtuber, the device will be powered by a battery with 3,700 mAh capacity with 25W fast charging — the same that equips the device. Galaxy S22 5G — representing an increase of 400 mAh.