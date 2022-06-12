Mother of child with cerebral palsy spends around R$ 2 thousand per week and regrets not being able to go to court: ‘desperation’ | Sao Paulo

Carol’s son is 9 years old and was diagnosed with paralysis as soon as he was born. Since then, he needs to undergo therapies that help him with mobility, quality of life and also to avoid deformities.

Currently, each session in a clinic costs around R$ 250. As Luiz Henrique needs to do eight sessions, she spends almost R$ 2 thousand weekly. Therefore, he planned to file an injunction to reduce his expenses, even more so since the clinic discredited the plan.

“A session that costs R$250 at an accredited clinic, the insurance company was only refunding R$29. It’s ridiculous. So, I was going to go to court, especially since the clinic was discredited. But the decision won’t allow that anymore. Therefore, indignation took hold of the heart and despair as well. And it’s a decision that affects everyone.”

The issue of Justice mentioned by Carol is due to the fact that the ANS list was considered exemplary by most of the Judiciary.

This meant that patients who were denied procedures, exams, surgeries and medications that were not on the list could go to court and get this coverage because the list was considered the minimum that the plan should offer.

The plans, therefore, should cover other treatments that were not on the list, but that have been prescribed by the doctor, have justification and are not experimental.

The STJ’s understanding now is that the role is exhaustive. With that, this list contains everything that plans are required to pay: if it is not on the list, it has no coverage, and operators are not required to pay for it.

With the change, court decisions must follow this understanding – that what is not on the list does not need to be covered. In this case, many patients will not be able to start or continue treatment with health plan coverage.

“From the moment you receive the diagnosis, the child has to start taking treatments so that deformities do not occur. We also have the issue of muscle stiffness that can generate deformities in the body. The treatments that are done are to maintain quality of life, avoid certain types of deformity. If you don’t do the treatment, you can give scoliosis, injure the hip. It’s for life,” he says.

Carol says that, like her son, there are children who need constant treatment and who are not always on the ANS list and most are unable to pay. Before, parents still ended up having coverage or being reimbursed by court decisions.

“Sometimes, the child responds in common physical therapy, but there are other elaborate methods that bring the child better stimuli and he ends up evolving. We have to be looking at all the methods, seeing the stimuli. Of course, everyone has their time and their level. Treatment is important for everyone with a disability.”

“So, we need awareness that this [a decisão] will affect millions of people. Unfortunately, we mothers live in a parallel world where no one observes what we go through on a daily basis. We have no one to defend us, we are forgotten. It is very difficult for people to have an inclusive look, empathy. Not that people will feel what we feel, but we always have to put ourselves in the shoes of others.”

“The more awareness, the more space we will have. We are mothers who have to fight even harder for the rights that public and private bodies do not bring us”.

