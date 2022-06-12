new PS Plus arrives tomorrow (13) in Brazil

The new PS Plus will be launched this Monday (13) in Brazil and arrives with many new features. Distributed in three different plans, the service integrated to PlayStation Now will entitle you to game lists, timed tests and other advantages, depending on the chosen plan.

All users who have an active PS Plus subscription will automatically be upgraded to the Essential level. From there, it will be possible to upgrade paid for the Extra and Deluxe tracks, according to the amount proportional to how many months are left for the plan to expire. Interested in starting the service from scratch will follow the prices set by Sony.

Below are some important information that are worth considering:

Pricing for the new PS Plus plans

plansMonthlyQuarterlyAnnually
PS Plus EssentialBRL 34.90 per monthBRL 84.90 per quarterBRL 199.90 per year
PS Plus ExtraBRL 52.90 per monthBRL 139.90 per quarterBRL 339.90 per year
PS Plus DeluxeBRL 59.90 per monthBRL 159.90 per quarterBRL 389.90 per year

What are the benefits of each plan?

ps plus plan table
Source: PlayStation Blog

Which games will be in the Extra and Deluxe catalog?

From day one, hundreds of games will be accessible to Extra and Deluxe members. The catalog includes classic PlayStation One, PS2 and PSP titles, as well as more recent projects such as Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, NBA 2K 22, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Returnal. Additionally, Stray will be released on Day One on the new PS Plus.

Click here to check the list of some of the games already confirmed on the service.

Which of the new PS Plus plans do you plan to subscribe to? Leave your answer in the comments field.

