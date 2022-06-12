New verification step will increase security on WhatsApp

New changes should be released soon to increase security on WhatsApp for users. At least that’s what the information on the website specializing in the WABetaInfo messenger points to. The company is working on a new feature that aims to add an extra layer of security for logging into the account.

The WhatsApp security update is being tested on both Android and iOS mobile phones. It is worth noting that WABetaInfo is a portal that disseminates the messenger’s findings present in the test version (beta) and also in the platform code.

How will the platform increase security on WhatsApp?

The security change implies an enhancement to the two-step verification feature. Whenever someone tries to log into WhatsApp, a 6-digit code will be sent to verify and confirm. The sending is made to some other means of communication of the user himself.

However, if the login is approved, the new security layer will send a second 6-digit code for verification. In other words, there would be a new phase in the standard two-step verification currently used. This greatly increases security on WhatsApp and ensures more difficulty in having the account hacked by third parties.

There is no prospect of a release of this security update yet. However, it is already in the testing phase within the messaging platform.

Check out extra tips to protect your cell phone

Now that you’ve figured out what the security update on WhatsApp is, know that there are some very simple tips that can help protect your data. This isn’t just for cell phones, but it can help protect information that is present on any other technological devices.

1 – Change your passwords frequently;

2 – Use two-factor authentication;

3 – Do not leave your passwords saved on your cell phone;

4 – Use different logins and passwords, always trying not to be obvious;

5 – Do not click on suspicious links;

6 – Do not give your data to unknown people;

7 – Be careful with SMS, WhatsApp and email messages;

8 – Only install official apps from official stores (App Store and Play Store).