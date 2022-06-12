New WhatsApp filter identifies unread conversations

All WhatsApp features are designed to be easy to use, so actions are simple. The app is used as an official means of communication by numerous companies. In this case, if a store wants to know if the customer has viewed it or not, it facilitates the service.

Regarding contact with other contributors, checking when the submission was received or seen helps demonstrate the person’s availability. Some issues are urgent and if there is any delay, a call can be made and the message serves to signal.

Message filter allows important messages not to be missed

If you are dealing with a serious matter, activating the filter will keep the chat always in evidence what has not been read. The idea is not necessarily to try to notice who is ignoring you, but to observe someone’s availability in an emergency, for example.

Tests are being carried out on Android and iOS systems, in the WhatsApp Web version. The configuration will be represented in a button that, when pressed, shows all messages that have not yet been read. There is no confirmation from Meta if in fact the news will be announced.