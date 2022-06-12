Our favorite ads of the week

This has been a busy week for announcements and after several special broadcasts, we have many more on the way, like the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on June 12th and the Capcom Games Showcase on June 13th. However, these last few days have already had several news that made us excited.

After the Summer Game Fest Showcase and Devolver Digital, not to mention Netflix’s Geeked Week, several new games have already been announced, unprecedented gameplay shared and news about much-wanted games revealed. There are several moments that could be highlighted, but these were our favorites and some of the games we most wanted to try.

To share with you some of our favorite moments from the last few days and to know yours, here are some highlights from this week of summer events, which will continue over the next few days.





The Plucky Squire announced

Devolver Digital presented its Direct 2022, with all the usual humor to keep the summer ad season alive, in a year when E3 continues to sleep. In this broadcast, one of the most interesting games we’ve seen this week was announced, The Plucky Squire by All Possible Futures. Scheduled for 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC, The Plucky Squire is an action-adventure platformer in which you’ll switch between playable 2D and 3D segments to create a simply spectacular effect.





Cult of the Lamb gets a release date

Thanks to Massive Monster and their Cult of the Lamb, Devolver Digital has achieved yet another one of our favorite moments of the week. In addition to a new trailer, it has been confirmed that one of the most anticipated indies of the moment arrives on August 11th. Cult of the Lamb is a game about cults and battles between leaders as you try to get your mantra to as many sheep as possible. It’s surreal.





Zenless Zone Zero gameplay trailer

If with Genshin Impact miHoYo seems to have looked at Zelda: Breath of the Wild, in Zenless Zone Zero it seems to show that they spent a lot of time playing Devil May Cry and Scarlet Nexus. This ZZZ is far from a title to fall asleep, it promises immense action with style, whose aesthetics remind us of anime. It’s not a Japanese title, but it cheats well and this trailer is electrifying.





TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will have 6-player co-op

Dotemu and Tribute Games starred in one of the moments of the week by announcing that Shredder’s Revenge arrives on June 16 and you can play as Casey Jones, revealed in a spectacular gameplay trailer. This homage to the classics of the 90s will be even more exciting with the ability to play in co-op with up to 6 players, locally or online. Brutal.





The Callisto Protocol gameplay

Striking Distance Studios has been waiting for us since December 2020 and now, less than 6 months away from launch, we finally have the gameplay of this new game from the creators of Dead Space. There are several games like Routine that could be highlighted here, but The Callisto Protocol revealed incredible potential and could even rival the future remake of Dead Space, whose original version was its inspiration.

Goat Simulator 3 announced

Coffe Stain’s announcement is as surreal as thinking that there is no Goat Simulator 2 and Goat Simulator 3 has been announced. The parody of Dead Island 2 is sublime, but when you think about the irreverence and humor surrounding the original and what was done in this ad , it is impossible not to be surrendered to the creativity of some studios.





Castlevania: Nocturne announced by Netflix

As big fans of Netflix’s Castlevania animation, which always reminds us of the painful reality of the nap that the Konami series is going through, we were highly excited to announce Castlevania: Nocturne. Netflix has revealed in the past that the new series would focus on Richter Belmont and we’re curious to see more.