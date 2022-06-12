Recovering from a stroke, Anitta’s father says he learned to walk again: “Physiotherapy”

Recovering after stroke, Anitta’s father says he received special help from a physical therapist

Father of anitathe entrepreneur Mauro Machadoknown to fans of the artist as Painittoused social networks this Friday afternoon (10) to give more details about his recovery, after having a stroke and facing lung cancer.

In a sequence of videos, the celebrity’s father said that he needed to relearn to walk and thanked the professional responsible for helping him to recover. Honestly, he said he didn’t react when it all happened, but the quick service saved his life.

In a click that appears next to the physical therapist doctor, he explained that the professional was totally dedicated at work: “Mass physiotherapy. Doctor Carlos is efficient, dedicated and affectionate. He re-taught Painitto to walk”he wrote.

In Instagram stories, the businessman also thanked him, saying that ‘thank God’ the stroke was temporary: “My heart, the doctor said it is new, my lung is from a child”he said, who then advised fans: “We have to keep an eye on them, especially since they have an unruly diet and like to drink”he said.

Painitto He also said that he always had a healthy diet: “I don’t even have tomato paste in my house, it was a pressure spike”he explained, noting that his stroke was not hemorrhagic.

Look:

GRATITUDE

Earlier, Mauro Machado emerged excited during his recovery. Still in a hospital in São Paulo, he showed good humor. With a drain after undergoing surgeries, he remembered the strength of Omolu, orixá of healing.

“Sextou! Sextou, São Paulo. I’m still in Sampa for thirteen days. This pump here, the drain pump can’t stand the look on my face anymore. It woke me up at dawn and said: ‘Go home!’. Dr. Ludhmila !”, he said quoting the doctor Ludhmila Hajjar, which is responsible for its treatment.