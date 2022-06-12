RR patients suspend cancer treatment for broken machine in AM

Radiotherapy equipment has been in trouble for more than a week and is constantly breaking, according to patients’ relatives

The self-employed Jordany Cardoso de Freitas, 36, left everything she was doing to accompany her mother-in-law Vaneci Maria Silva Nascimento, 57, diagnosed with endometrial cancer, a tumor that originates in the lining of the inner part of the uterus.

Without radiotherapy in Roraima, the daughter-in-law decided, three months ago, to take her to treat the disease at the Foundation Center for Oncology Control of the State of Amazonas (FCecon). But cancer treatment was stopped last week because the L1 linear accelerator is broken.

“We know that the compressor had a problem and we would need to buy a new one to be able to replace it. It is not just a situation for Vaneci, but for many patients who are from Boa Vista and also from here in Manaus”, Jordany told Sheet.

The patient still needs three sessions of radiotherapy and the daughter-in-law reports that life has been difficult in the capital of Amazonas. “The cost of living here is very high, with rent, food, medication, transport and we are here in this situation, far from our family. Patients already have this health problem and their separation from the family also causes a psychological disorder, it affects the emotional aspect of being away from the family for so long”, lamented Jordany.

One of the first symptoms Vaneci noticed was continuous vaginal bleeding. Since the diagnosis, she had surgery to remove the uterus and is now waiting for the FCECON machine to be fixed to continue the treatment.

Also waiting for the problem to be resolved is retired Ieda Schramm Rodrigues, 62, diagnosed more than a year ago with cancer in the rectal canal. She is accompanied by her daughter, self-employed Lilian Schramm Rodrigues, 29, who reports that waiting can further weaken her mother’s health.

“We did some procedures there in Boa Vista, such as colostomy surgery, then we came to do radiotherapy and chemotherapy here in Manaus. But the machine has been breaking almost every week and as she uses the bag, her belly is very burnt. There are days when I can’t even put the bag on her because of the pain she feels,” she said. “We are asking for help, because it is not easy”.

In a note, FCecon reported that the linear accelerator returned to work on Friday (10) in the afternoon and that the radiotherapy service highlighted that patients scheduled for the device have already been summoned.

*Updated at 2:23 pm