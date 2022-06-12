Second case of monkeypox confirmed in Brazil

The second case of monkeypox in Brazil was confirmed by the São Paulo Health Department. He is a 29-year-old man who was on a recent trip to Portugal and Spain. He had the first skin lesions still in Europe. He is isolated at home in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. The first confirmed case had also been in the state of São Paulo.

The man landed in Brazil on June 8, but only when he was already in Brazil was the result confirmed by a Spanish laboratory.

The previous case was confirmed on Thursday, 9, by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz. The patient is a 41-year-old man who was in Spain, the second country with the most cases of the disease. He is in isolation at the Emílio Ribas Institute in São Paulo.

Ceará is investigating a suspected case of the disease, notified last Tuesday, 7th. It is a patient from Maracanaú, treated in Pacatuba, both municipalities in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza. Unlike the two confirmed cases, the person did not move to areas where cases were confirmed. There was also no record of contact with people with the disease. On Monday, 6, the first suspected case in the state was ruled out after epidemiological and laboratory investigation.

