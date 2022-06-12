See Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke and Jamie’s Supers in Street Fighter 6; Parry details, single player and more

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

Summer Game Fest 2022 has a physical area where press and influencers can test some of the games that will be released in the future. Among them is Street Fighter 6.

First, according to the Easy Alliesthe single-player mode of Street Fighter 6 will also serve as a tutorial, explaining the basics and mechanics.

All of Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke and Jamie’s Supers

Unlike the last games of Street Fighter, SF6 includes three Supers for each character. There’s a separate gauge at the bottom of the screen for both combatants, and that gauge has four levels.

Players can use their Level 1 Supers once they have a full bar of that gauge, or they can wait until they have two or more to get a Level 2. This makes a lot of straight forward sense, but things get a little hazy once we get to three. and beyond.

There are actually two versions for each character’s level 3, the second of which becomes their “Critical Art” when their health is below 25%.

If the Super meter is filled to level 3 and a character’s health is drained enough, the “3” will turn into “AC” and the most blunt version of his level 3 will happen when he executes it.

Drive System

It seems that almost every interaction affects the Drive meter in some way, and ending up in the state of exhaustion that results from using all of it is extremely punishing.

Players start matches with a full 6-bar Drive meter and can spend various amounts performing EX attacks, Drive Reversals, Parries, Drive Impact and Drive Rush cancels. Blocking incoming attacks will also deplete your unit meter, though you gain it when your opponent blocks your attacks.

Hitting the opponent while starting up or recovering from their moves also fills and depletes the movement meter, as does getting or being hit by a Super.

Most interactions affect the Drive meter, and having it fully depleted puts you in a world of pain where your character loses access to all Drive mechanics, suffers a slower movement speed, is vulnerable to being stunned ( via the Drive Impact wall strike) and can be knocked out via ‘chip damage’ with the special moves.

Once depleted, players must wait for a meter to replenish and it feels like it takes a long time (maybe 20 seconds). This process can be speeded up by landing successful hits as well as taking damage.

parry

As in Street Fighter III Third Strike, the parry appears to exit on the first frame. You can do it as soon as you get up off the ground, for example, avoiding taking hits that your opponent might try to do as soon as you recover.

Also, hitting the parry on the first frame causes an effect that allows you to counter (unless it’s a projectile).

This is a big difference from what we saw in Street Fighter Vas the parries had some boot frames, and while that means the mechanics will be more useful, it’s not quite as we saw in Third Strike.

parry’s animation in Street Fighter 6 has recovery frames and, as in Street Fighter 5getting hit during that recovery window comes with extra ramifications.

Not only will you spend precious Drive meter to attempt a parry, but getting punished afterwards will deplete your meter and give it to your opponent.

In case you missed it, the game will have cross-play and netcode via rollback, we had a trailer for Guile and the taunts seem to be specific. Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and PC.