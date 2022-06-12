Self-employed makes charity camp to perform kidney surgery

The event will feature not only the raffle, but also typical June foods, music and the community’s famous pastel.

The self-employed Rômulo Resende, 49, recently discovered a kidney stone and will need to undergo surgery. With the support of family and friends, he decided to hold a bingo to help with the costs of the procedure.

Rômulo who earns his income, together with his wife, with a small barbecue close to home, and has been suffering from pain for a long time, and even treating the problem, one of the stones reached the urethra, which can only be removed surgically.

Because of this, Rômulo started selling a charity bingo. In the amount of R$5, the buyer competes for:

1 Natura Kit

1 blender

2 cases of beer

2 bags of cement

1 treadmill for exercise (full card)

Place

Bingo will be held at Bairro Senador Hélio Campos, Rua Tereza Magalhães Brasil, 533 (formerly Rua N-28) from 19:00, on the 11/06. The event will feature not only the raffle, but also typical June foods, music and the community’s famous pastel.

To participate, just send the amount to Pix: 155.109.338-36 in the name of Romulo Resende de Oliveira, and contact us by phone (95) 98412-1842.