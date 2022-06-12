SP confirms 2nd case of monkeypox; patient lives in the countryside

Photo: pixabay reproduction





The government of São Paulo reported this Saturday (11) to have identified the second case of monkeypox in Brazil. The patient is a 29-year-old man who recently traveled to Europe and is now isolated at his home, located in Vinhedo, in the interior of the state.

Last Thursday (9) the administration of São Paulo confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the country, this time in São Paulo. A third suspected case is monitored.

The new case of monkeypox confirmed in the country, informed the government of São Paulo, is considered imported. This is because the patient traveled to Portugal and Spain and had the symptoms and the first skin lesions while still in Europe.

The positive result of the disease, however, was only confirmed by a Spanish laboratory after the patient arrived in Brazil, which took place last Wednesday (8)

According to the State Department of Health (SES), the Epidemiological Surveillance of Vinhedo monitors the case and the close contacts of the patient. Monitoring is done in partnership with the state government.

Confirmation occurs days after the identification of the first case in Brazil, which occurred last Thursday. A resident of São Paulo, the patient is a 41-year-old man who also traveled to Europe recently. He is hospitalized at the Emílio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases and, according to the government, shows “good evolution of the clinical picture”.

In addition to the two confirmed cases, the state Epidemiological Surveillance Center (CVE) and the São Paulo City Hall have also been investigating since last week the suspected case of another patient, a 26-year-old woman, also a resident of São Paulo.

The first European case of monkeypox was confirmed on May 7, in an individual who returned to England from Nigeria, where the disease is endemic. Since then, countries such as the United States, Canada and Australia have confirmed cases.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person with skin lesions.

Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that have been used by the patient.

“There is no specific treatment, but in general the clinical conditions are mild and require care and observation of the lesions”, informed the state government.

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. Days after the onset of these symptoms, patients still develop skin lesions, which may be located on the hands, mouth, feet, chest, face or genital regions.