SP confirms 2nd case; RJ and MA notify suspects

The State Department of Health (SES) of São Paulo reported this Sunday (11) to have identified the second case of monkeypox in Brazil. According to the folder, he is a 29-year-old man who lives in Vinhedo, in the interior of the state, where he is isolated. The Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality and the state are monitoring the patient and their respective contacts.

The case is considered imported because the man has a history of traveling to Portugal and Spain and had the symptoms and the first skin lesions still in Europe. Also according to the secretary, the positive result was only confirmed by a Spanish laboratory on the 8th, after the patient had already landed in Brazil.

Maranhão reported the first suspected case in the state. The Secretary of State for Health reported that the Central Laboratory of Public Health of Maranhão started the analysis of the samples.

The patient is a 30-year-old man, resident in São Luís, hospitalized on June 8 in the municipal public network. He has no travel history and has symptoms of fever, chills, headache, burning eyes, back pain, and itchy lesions all over his body. Health status is stable.

In Rio de Janeiro, SES is investigating a possible case in Macaé. The patient is 43 years old, works aboard an oil platform, and reports having had contact with people from other countries. The man is admitted to a private hospital in the city, isolated and stable.

“Complementary tests, recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to complete the evaluation of the case, are in progress. State surveillance is supporting municipal surveillance in monitoring the patient. So far, there is no confirmed case of monkeypox in the state”, informed the secretary in a note.

O UOL contacted the Ministry of Health to ask if the ministry is aware of this second case of monkeypox in Brazil, and to have access to a more up-to-date balance of suspects and discards. As soon as there is a response, this note will be updated.

Confirmed, suspected and discarded cases

The first case of the disease in the country was confirmed on Thursday (9). He is a 41-year-old resident of the capital of São Paulo, who is hospitalized at the Emílio Ribas Institute of Infectious Diseases “with a good evolution of the clinical picture”, according to SES.

Since last week, the state Epidemiological Surveillance Center (CVE) and the city of São Paulo are still investigating another suspected case, a 26-year-old woman, also a resident of the capital.

Another case, which was being followed up in Mato Grosso do Sul, was discarded. In the country there are also suspected cases in Porto Alegre, Pacatuba (CE), Blumenau (SC), Dionísio Cerqueira (SC), and Rio Crespo (RO) where there are two suspects.

How contamination happens

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be for example by hugging, kissing, massages, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions close and for a long time.

“Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that were used by the patient. There is no specific treatment, but in general the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions” , informed the government of São Paulo, in a note.

Prevention

Avoid close/intimate contact with the sick person until all wounds have healed;

Avoid contact with any material, such as bedding, that has been used by the sick person;

Hand hygiene, washing them with soap and water and/or use of alcohol gel.

Know the symptoms

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of these symptoms, people develop skin lesions that may be located on the hands, mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital regions. Read more in this UOL report.

Risk of death is low

Monkeypox can be lethal, but the risk is low. There are two distinct groups of the disease virus circulating in the world, grouped together based on their genetic characteristics: one predominantly in Central African countries — with a fatality rate of around 10% — and another circulating in West Africa, with a much lower rate. , of 1%.

The still incipient genomic surveillance shows that the virus circulating outside the African continent is the least lethal.

Complications can occur, especially secondary bacterial infections of the skin or lungs, which can progress to sepsis and death or spread of the virus to the central nervous system, generating a condition of severe brain inflammation called encephalitis, which can have serious sequelae or lead to death. .

In addition, as with any acute viral disease, depending on the patient’s immune status and conditions and access to adequate medical care, some cases can lead to death.

Smallpox vaccine protects

Studies show that prior smallpox vaccination can be effective against monkeypox by up to 85%. This is because both viruses belong to the same family and therefore there is a degree of cross protection due to the genetic homology between them. However, as smallpox was eradicated over 40 years ago, there are currently no vaccines available to the general public.