Stop rolling around in bed! 15 Minute Trick Helps Fight Insomnia

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that four out of 10 people have trouble sleeping. In other words, it would be as if 40% of the world’s population were living with insomnia or other problems falling asleep.

The number is alarming and signals health care, especially when resting. So if you’re on the team of those who have trouble falling asleep, we’ll teach you the 15-minute trick.

How to apply the 15 minutes to sleep trick

This rule is very simple and consists of a procedure to do when insomnia catches you. According to experts, just lie down and wait 15 minutes to try to sleep. If within that time sleep does not appear, get out of bed.

After you get up, try some more relaxing activity in some other room in the house, outside of the bedroom. Listen to soothing music, read a book or play an audiobook. Meditation is also a very suitable practice to combat the difficulties of falling asleep.

When you feel your body getting drowsy, return to bed and repeat the same process. It can be tiring at first, but the 15-minute trick is worth trying. In a few days, the mind gets used to it and sleep should prevail without the need for any relaxing activity.

In addition to the 15 minute trick, do the following:

It is worth noting that the 15-minute trick is just an alternative for those who suffer from insomnia or sleeping difficulties. There are other things everyone should do before going to bed; such as:

Stay away from screens for at least 30 minutes before bed.

Do not eat meals 2 hours before going to bed;

Always prefer light food at night;

Rest in a dark, disturbance-free environment;

Avoid stimulant drinks at night;

Drink teas that help you relax.

If symptoms persist, seek the help of a doctor to investigate the problem and begin appropriate treatment.