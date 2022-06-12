Suspected case of monkeypox is investigated in Uberlândia | Mining Triangle

A suspected case of monkeypox is investigated in Uberlândia by the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG). O patient, 41 years old, who was hospitalized in the uberlândia Medical Center (UMC), died. The cause of death, however, is under investigation and may have been exacerbated by other illnesses. The announcement of the start of the investigation was this Saturday (11).

According to SES-MG, the man was a resident of araguari and worked in uberlândia. Among close relatives there were no symptomatic cases. It was not reported where the victim would have contracted the disease or if he had been out of the country.

Understand: Monkeypox: see list of symptoms and how to protect yourself

In a note, SES-MG also said that “guided that the sample be collected for analysis by the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed). SES-MG, SRS uberlândia and the municipal health department are investigating the case and monitoring close contacts”.

The report sought out the municipalities of Araguari and Uberlândia to find out if they were notified about the suspected case and what measures are being taken. In a note, the City Hall of Uberlândia confirmed the information announced by SES/MG and said that the samples had already been collected and sent to Funed. The Araguari Health Department did not take a position until the last update of this report.

Until this Saturday there were two confirmed cases of monkeypox in Brazil, both in the state of São Paulo. Rio de Janeiro investigates a possible case in Macaé.

Despite global concern, the World Health Organization (WHO) “highlights that there were no deaths associated with the disease. Furthermore, it did not recommend mass vaccination and says that the current outbreak can be controlled with surveillance and contact tracing.”

The WHO said monkeypox poses a “moderate risk” to global public health after cases were reported in countries where the disease is not endemic.

“The risk to public health could become high if this virus establishes itself as a human pathogen and spreads to groups more likely to be at risk of serious illness, such as young children and immunosuppressed people,” the WHO said.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion.

“After the incubation period [tempo entre a infecção e o início dos sintomas]the individual starts with a nonspecific manifestation, with symptoms that we observe in other viruses: fever, malaise, tiredness, loss of appetite, prostration”, explained Giliane Trindade, virologist and researcher at the Department of Microbiology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais ( UFMG).

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

“What is an indicative differential: the development of lesions – lesions in the oral cavity and on the skin. They begin to manifest themselves first on the face and spread to the trunk, chest, palms of the hand, soles of the feet”, added Trindade, who is a consultant for the group created by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to monitor cases of smallpox in monkeys.