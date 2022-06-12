The Last of Us remake will have a digital edition of 90 €

The Last of Us remake, officially known as The Last of Us: Part 1, is now available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store and two digital editions of the game developed by Naughty Dog and which will arrive on September 2 for PlayStation 5 have been presented.

In addition to the €79.99 Standard Edition which includes the game and Left Behind, you can opt for the €89.99 Digital Deluxe Edition which includes the same contents as the Standard Edition plus some extras.

As revealed by PlayStation, The Last of Us: Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition includes 6 digital extras for use in the game, including weapon skins.

Early access to two augmented abilities, weapon upgrades, explosive arrows and time trial mode are available to everyone who bets on this €89.99 edition that is available on the PlayStation digital store.

The Last of Us: Part 1 was officially revealed yesterday by Naughty Dog as a rebuilt version from the ground up for PS5, with expanded and improved gameplay accompanied by updated graphics.

Here’s Sony’s official description:

“The Last of Us Part I was created from the ground up for PlayStation 5, updating gameplay mechanics, improving controls and expanding accessibility features so that all players can enjoy the title. In addition, effects, exploration and combat have also been improved. To take full advantage of the PlayStation 5’s powerful hardware, 3D audio, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers have also been integrated.”