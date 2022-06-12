This Saturday there is vaccination against Influenza and 3rd and 4th doses against Covid-19 in the Ceasa building – Vitória da Conquista Municipal Prefecture

Aiming to increase vaccination coverage in the municipality, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) will carry out another vaccination action against Covid-19 and Influenza, this Saturday (11), from 9 am to 1 pm, at the Municipal Department of Public Services (Sesep) , in Praça Catão Ferraz, downtown, in front of Ceasa. The two vaccines can be applied simultaneously, without having to wait any time between them.

The 4th dose will be offered to the elderly aged 60 years or older who took the three previous doses of the vaccine until February 11 (four months ago); and the 3rd dose for adults who took the 2nd dose in the same period.

The influenza vaccine will be available to the Campaign’s target audiences, namely: elderly people aged 60 years and over; teachers; active health workers; pregnant and postpartum women; Indian people; people with comorbidities* and/or permanent disability; security and rescue forces; truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers; and prison staff.

At the time of vaccination, it is necessary to have the personal document with CPF or SUS card, and the vaccination card. People who are included in the professional categories or health conditions must also present a supporting document to be vaccinated against Influenza.

* Chronic respiratory, heart and kidney diseases; diabetes; obesity; immunosuppression; transplantation and trisomies.

