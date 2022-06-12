Too much vitamin D intoxicates and can lead to kidney failure; see symptoms – 06/11/2022

Vitamin D absorption occurs mainly via sun exposure, but many people suffer from vitamin D deficiency. Therefore, supplementing it is an option, but excess can cause several health problems, including kidney failure.

“Vitamin D increases the ability to absorb calcium. Even having a normal diet of the nutrient, when you start to increase the levels of vitamin D in the blood, calcium also increases”, explained nutritionist Eric Slywitch, master in nutrition at Unifesp ( Federal University of São Paulo) in an interview with Live well during the Ganepão congress, held in São Paulo this week.

Practically speaking, the more vitamin D a person has in their body, the higher their calcium levels will be. The risk is that, with supplementation beyond what is necessary, hypercalcemia occurs — when there is a high level of calcium in the body. This can cause several changes, with kidney calcification being one of the most serious.

“When we think about the natural absorption of vitamin D, the skin has the ability to inactivate the amount it produces. If it starts to produce too much, it blocks itself. Not the supplement, it will arrive with everything”, warns Slywitch.

What are the symptoms of vitamin D intoxication and possible complications?

According to the nutritionist, renal and cardiovascular changes require greater attention as complications of vitamin D intoxication. But other symptoms may arise, linking the alert to diagnose the condition, among them:

Cognitive changes (such as: lack of concentration and confusion);

Drowsiness and weakness;

Depression;

Psychosis;

Recurrent nausea and vomiting;

Abdominal pain;

Intestinal constipation;

Ulcer;

Anorexia;

Pancreatitis;

Kidney stone.

In severe cases, there are also cases of stupor (loss of consciousness) and coma.

How is the diagnosis?

The diagnosis of vitamin D intoxication can be made by means of a calcium analysis test. “If you have a lot of calcium coming out of your urine, it should be a concern for doctors,” says nutritionist Eric Slywitch. Therefore, one of the analyzes is a 24-hour urine test, which detects possible kidney changes.

Identification, however, can be difficult. This is because other health conditions can influence the result, requiring a thorough assessment to understand whether or not vitamin D is harming the patient.

During the entire period of supplementation, it is also important to analyze calcium levels, precisely to identify problems at the first signs, indicates Slywitch.

This reinforces the risks of self-supplementation, which must be monitored by specialized professionals to favor personalized follow-up and avoid secondary problems.

Treatment

According to Slywitch, the condition of hypercalcemia can continue for up to 18 months after starting treatment. Interventions are individual, but there is an immediate suspension of supplementation, control of calcium consumption and the need for greater water intake. Some medications may be administered, including to increase urine volume and calcium release.