Unimed apologizes for a statement that celebrates decision on taxing role – 06/11/2022 – Daily life

Unimed de Belo Horizonte published this Saturday afternoon (11) an apology after a company statement was released celebrating the decision of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) for the exhaustive list of health procedures.

The statement, which circulated on social media, said the decision was a “super, mega, hyper success for the operator”. The text also stated that “the war is not over, our battle continues and we want to show more and more to the Judiciary that the role of ANS [Agência Nacional de Saúde Suplementar] is taxing”.

“We remain firm, strong and happy. After all, calm seas never made a good sailor!! Our army is complete”, read the statement.

This Wednesday (8), the STJ decided that health plans are not required to pay for procedures that are not included in the coverage list established by the ANS.

The decision, which affects millions of plan users, is favorable to companies operating in the sector and changes a prevailing understanding for more than two decades in the Judiciary, based on individual demands brought to different instances against denial of service.

One of the most affected treatments has been for children with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), as many of the therapies are not on the regulatory agency’s list.

The statement from Unimed de Belo Horizonte celebrated having been released from paying for treatments for children with the disorder.

“We have reached several favorable judgments […] who considered the authors’ requests totally unfounded, removing the obligation to pay for the treatments for cases of autistic spectrum disorder […] as well as national and imported medicines”, the document said.

In a note on social media, Unimed Belo Horizonte said that the statement was an internal document that “started from an isolated initiative of an internal administrative area – without institutional alignment and approval – and that does not represent, under any circumstances, the how we conduct our work”.

He also informed that he is taking the “appropriate measures” regarding the professionals involved. The operator did not say what the measures are.

“The cooperative values ​​the health care of all its customers and this is the purpose and commitment that should guide its work team”, said Unimed.