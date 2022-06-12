Who should avoid garlic at all costs

O garlic is present in many dishes of Brazilian cuisine and, in addition, it is a food that has various nutritional compounds for the organism.

However, there are some situations in which the consumption of this food not recommended. So know now who should avoid garlic.

People who should avoid consuming garlic

1. Who has gastritis or reflux

People who suffer from gastritis or reflux should avoid consuming garlic, as this food is capable of worsening the symptoms of these health problems, causing irritation to the lining of the stomach and esophagus.

2. Who uses anticoagulant drugs

Garlic has nutrients that interfere with blood clotting, so those who take anticoagulant medication should avoid excessive consumption of garlic, to avoid the risk of possible bleeding.

3. Who has very heavy menstrual flow

If you are part of the group of people who have very heavy menstrual flow, avoid high consumption of garlic during the period of menstruation, as it can intensify bleeding and make the condition even worse, through the same mechanism by which it can cause bleeding. , cited above.

other situations

Garlic consumption should also be limited for those who consume: evening primrose oil, gingko biloba, sauce, krill oil, ulmaria, pomelo or horse chestnut, since they all have anticoagulant action, which can be potentiated by the concomitant consumption of garlic at the same time.

Using garlic on the skin can also cause problems

Garlic is a great option to treat infected wounds, but it can also cause skin reactions that indicate contact allergy, with the formation of itching and water blisters, or even burn the skin if you are a very sensitive person.

It is important that you keep this in mind if you decide to use garlic as a component of a cream to treat acne or warts. That’s why we should always know the correct way to use a homemade medicine and, if in doubt, consult a doctor before using any product.