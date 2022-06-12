Xbox and Bethesda Showcase: How to watch the event and what to expect | Games

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, a digital event by Microsoft and Bethesda that will present the company’s next great games, will be held this Sunday (12) at 2 pm GMT. Users will be able to follow the event live through the main official Xbox channels on video and social media sites such as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and, for the first time, through TikTok. The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be held in English, but will support Portuguese subtitles.

The Microsoft and Bethesda event promises to bring some of the main news about the games that will be released in the coming months for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, as well as announcements for the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Rumors about the presentation mention that players will get a gameplay trailer for Bethesda’s highly anticipated RPG Starfield, a new real-time strategy game set in the Minecraft universe, a remaster of the classic shooter GoldenEye 007, and more.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase event will bring the main game news for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass

How to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

To watch the event, simply choose your favorite website and tune in to the broadcast time. It is recommended to arrive a few minutes in advance in case there is any problem with any platform and it is necessary to change streams. The event will also be rebroadcast through Xbox and Bethesda regional channels and the Steam digital store.

The broadcast will take place in 1080p resolution at 60 FPS, but after it ends, a 4K version will be available to enjoy the visuals of the games. A second event will be held on the 14th at 2 pm, with a duration of 90 minutes, where game creators will be present, discussions about the news of the first showcase and the reveal of new trailers. Check out the list of sites to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

What to Expect from Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

The postponement of Starfield to next year disappointed many fans who expected the game to 2022, but according to an image leaked on the social network Reddit, it is possible that the title has a gameplay trailer presented during the event. It wouldn’t be unlikely either that Microsoft would announce a release date, as the game is slated for early 2023.

One of the games that is almost certainly present in the presentation is a remaster of the classic GoldenEye 007, originally released in 1997 for the Nintendo 64. Recently users have found Achievements for the game on Microsoft’s official website and it is quite likely that it will be announced by surprise during the event.

A new Minecraft game with real-time strategy gameplay could be announced at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Journalist Jeff Gerstmann of the website Pure Xbox commented on his podcast that he saw a new Minecraft game in development and that, from the images, it appears to be a real-time strategy game. He didn’t mention the game would be at the event, but it’s a possibility. XboxEra journalist Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker mentioned an alleged Gears of War Collection, which would bring together all the Gears series games, probably similar to Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Finally, there is the possibility that Bethesda will present its Indiana Jones game, announced in early 2021, which has not had further details revealed. There are even rumors that the company is working on more projects in partnership with Disney, which could bring surprises from major franchises from the house of Mickey.

