Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Will Be Really Great for a Known Leaker, But Beware of Spoilers

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be an event very good for the well-known leaker Tom Hendersonwhich, however, did not want to anticipate anything and, in fact, warned users about unwanted spoilers.

Characterized by a duration of 95 minutes, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will see the presence of the most important games coming to Xbox, but also the announcement of new and exciting titles, and in recent days the rumors about this have multiplied.

“Afraid Xbox Showcase will be fully anticipated by the leaks? Yea. Will this really happen? No“, wrote Henderson. “I’m going to talk about the rumors I heard on my live stream tomorrow, and that’s it. However, if you want the event to be a surprise, in my opinion, you need to be offline until it starts.”

It will be a VERY good show. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 10, 2022

Of course, a follower asked Tom Henderson what the rumors he’s heard so far about Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase content were saying, to which the leaker’s response was short but significant: “This is going to be a VERY good show. “

In short, it looks like tomorrow’s event, June 12, will be unmissable. As you know, you can follow the event on Windows Club and we’ll share the news here.