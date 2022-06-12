Xiaomi 64 GB: discover 7 options for sale in Brazil | Cell

Xiaomi cell phones with 64 GB of storage are among the most sought after by Brazilian consumers. These are people who are looking for an entry-level smartphone from the Chinese brand and do not care about a large space for data. There are models launched in recent years for all budgets, with varied specifications. Prices start at R$1,750, the value attributed to the Xiaomi Mi A3. Check out seven 64 GB Xiaomi cell phones below.

It is worth noting that these cell phones belong to three different lines: Redmi Note, Poco and Mi. In addition, it is good to remember that Xiaomi phones are the main target of smuggling in Brazil. Therefore, it is recommended to buy branded products only from official retailers.

2 of 9 Poço X3 NFC attracts the attention of the public who wants a phone with good configuration for gaming — Photo: Reproduction/Xiaomi Poço X3 NFC attracts the attention of the public who wants a phone with a good configuration for gaming — Photo: Reproduction/Xiaomi

3 of 9 Redmi Note 9S has a 5,020 mAh battery — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S has a 5,020 mAh battery — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi

The appeal of the mid-range Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is in its cost-effectiveness. When it landed in Brazil in April 2020 in blue, gray and white, the device cost from R$2,499 and is currently found for around R$2,299 in the official store. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch screen, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and IPS LCD technology, which is outdated and consumes more battery.

The phone’s datasheet still brings together a photographic set with a quad camera: 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide, 5 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera takes 16 MP selfies.

The chipset used in the Redmi Note 9S is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G. In addition, it has 4 GB of RAM and a 5,020 mAh battery, whose capacity should provide the device with up to two days away from outlets, according to the manufacturer.

4 of 9 Redmi Note 8 — Photo: Playback/Shoptime Redmi Note 8 — Photo: Playback/Shoptime

Redmi Note 8 is a mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi available in blue, black and white colors. The phone arrived on the Brazilian market in 2019 at a cost of BRL 2,399, but is currently sold on the official website for BRL 2,208.

Redmi Note 8 specs include a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels). It features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor (octa-core up to 2 GHz), 4 GB of RAM and Adreno 610 GPU. The 4,000 mAh battery is limited compared to other models and promises a day of autonomy.

The photographic arrangement of the Redmi Note 8 consists of a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The device also features slow motion, time lapse and makes recordings in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. The front camera takes 13 MP photos.

5 of 9 Well X3 NFC has a refresh rate of 120 Hz — Photo: Playback/Xiaomi Well X3 NFC has a refresh rate of 120 Hz — Photo: Playback/Xiaomi

The Poco X3 NFC was launched in October 2020 by Xiaomi with the aim of providing a good experience to the gamer audience. This intermediate smartphone is available in shades of gray and blue and is sold at a suggested price of R$ 3,128 in the official store.

A highlight of the Poco X3 NFC is the 120 Hz refresh rate on the 6.67 display and Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels). The 5,160 mAh battery supports up to 10 hours of gaming, according to Xiaomi. The main camera takes 64 MP photos, while the ultra wide camera takes more open images at 13 MP. The depth sensor and macro feature 2 MP. The front camera records 20 MP selfies. The photographic arrangement also allows recording videos in 4K at 30 fps.

The heart has a Snapdragon 732G processor and Adreno 618 GPU. The chipset used is a Qualcomm octa-core with a speed of up to 2.3 GHz. The model has 6 GB of RAM.

6 of 9 Redmi Note 10S records images with 64 MP on its main camera — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S records images with 64 MP on its main camera — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi

The Redmi Note 10S datasheet features a 6.43-inch screen with AMOLED panel and Full HD+ resolution. The display has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The launch price was R$ 2,799. It is currently possible to find it in the Xiaomi store for R$ 2,575 in blue, white and dark gray colors.

The photographic grouping promises a lot of versatility thanks to a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 MP ultra wide, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. In addition, the phone allows 13 MP selfies to be recorded.

The Mediatek Helio G9 processor promises good gaming performance. It works together with 6 GB RAM memory. The battery has 5,000 mAh and is in line with the configuration of most cell phones in this category. In addition, the Xiaomi mobile supports 33W fast charging and comes with a charger for this.

7 of 9 Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite has two colors: blue and black — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite has two colors: blue and black — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite marked the brand’s return to Brazil in May 2019. The device’s specifications reveal an intermediate cell phone with outdated configurations for the present day, such as the 3,350 mAh battery and the Android 8 (Oreo) system. It comes in black and blue colors. In online retail, it costs from R$ 1,950.

The device has a 6.26-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels). The intermediate datasheet still has the Snapdragon 660, Qualcomm’s eight-core processor with a speed of up to 2.2 GHz. The RAM memory comes with 4 GB. Regarding the cameras, the Mi 8 Lite has a dual arrangement: 12 MP main sensor and 5 MP ultra wide.

8 of 9 Redmi Note 10 Pro — Photo: TechTudo Redmi Note 10 Pro — Photo: TechTudo

The Redmi Note 10 Pro was announced for BRL 3,299, however it is already found for BRL 2,600 in online retail. The Xiaomi phone is available in grey, bronze and blue colors. With a 6.67-inch screen, the smartphone has a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), an AMOLED screen and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

What stands out the most on the device is the 108 MP main camera, which also has an 8 MP ultra wide, 5 MP macro and, to finish, a 2 MP depth sensor. In addition, the Redmi Note 10 Pro camera brings artificial intelligence for photo optimization. The front camera features 8 MP.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, an octa-core up to 2.3 GHz. Performance has been improved over the last generation. It works together with the 6 GB RAM memory. The phone also has a 5,020mAh battery.

9 of 9 Xiaomi Mi A3 has three color options — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi A3 has three color options — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi A3 model officially started selling in the country in September 2019, when it brought an intermediate technical sheet with differentials that made sense at the time, such as the fingerprint reader under the screen. The device is still sold for values ​​from R$ 1,750 in white, blue and gray colors.

The phone features three rear cameras. The main sensor has 48 MP, while the ultra wide and telephoto lens have 8 MP and 2 MP, respectively. For selfies, the Mi A3 generates 8 MP images and records Full HD videos at 30 fps.

It has the Snapdragon 665, an octa-core processor from Qualcomm that operates at 2 GHz and features Adreno 610 graphics core. The chip works together with 4 GB of RAM.

The AMOLED screen is 6.08 inches and offers HD+ resolution (720 x 1560 pixels), considered inferior by current standards, but which should help save energy. The Mi A3 battery has 4,030 mAh.

