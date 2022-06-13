3rd and 4th doses: see who can get vaccinated against covid in Salvador this Monday

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) holds this Monday (13), from 8 am to 4 pm, a vaccination campaign against Covid-19 with exclusive application of the 3rd and 4th doses. In addition to the conventional fixed posts, the strategy will also have three points with drive-thru for adult immunization: 5th Health Center (Barris), Shopping Bela Vista and Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos).

The 3rd dose for adolescents aged 12 to 17 will only be available to those who have their name on the SMS list, available on the website www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br. The booster dose for individuals aged 18 years or older takes place in the “Liberou Geral” scheme, that is, the immunizing agent is applied regardless of whether the individual is a resident of Salvador or has not taken the previous doses in the city. The only requirement is to have the SUS Card linked to a municipality in the state of Bahia.

The interested party must present, obligatorily, the original and copy of the vaccination card, national digital vaccination card (Updated ConnectSUS), photo identification document and proof of residence in the municipality of the State of Bahia.

Access to the 4th dose for people aged 50 and health workers will only be offered if the person has an interval of four months from receiving the 3rd dose, that is, those who took it until February 13, 2022 are eligible. have the name in the list on the SMS website.

Janssen – Individuals aged 18 years and over who have taken the Janssen vaccine are not recommended to receive the 3rd dose, as the vaccination schedule for this immunizer is a single dose + booster dose. Only immunosuppressed patients and health workers aged 18 years or older who underwent the regimen with the Janssen vaccine are indicated for the 3rd dose.

DEADLINES FOR THIS MONDAY (13):

*3rd DOSE: PEOPLE 12 TO 17 YEARS OLD WHO TAKEN THE 2nd DOSE UNTIL 2/12/2022

*3rd DOSE: PEOPLE 18 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 2ND DOSE BY 2/12/2022 – GENERAL RELEASED

*4th DOSE: PEOPLE 50 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 3rd DOSE BY 3/13/2022

*4th DOSE: HEALTH WORKERS 18 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 3rd DOSE UNTIL 2/13/2022

POSTS:

3rd AND 4th DOSES

Exclusive drive-thru for 3rd dose of teenagers from 12 to 17 years old; 4th dose for adults 50 years and older; 4th dose of health workers aged 18 and over: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Shopping Bela Vista (9am to 4pm) and 5th Health Center (Barris)

Fixed posts: 5th Health Center, USF Professor Sabino Silva, USF Federation, USF Imbuí, USF Curralinho, USF Pituaçu, UBS Professor Mário Andrea (Sete Portas), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Cosme de Farias, USF Sussuarana, USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Resgate, CSU Pernambués, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Boca da Mata, USF Yolanda Pires, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), USF Terreiro de Jesus, UBS Ministro Alckmin (Massaranduba), USF Joanes Leste (Lobato), USF Joanes Centro Oeste, USF São Cristóvão, USF Alto do Coqueirinho, USF KM 17 (Itapuã), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Parque São Cristóvão, USF Jardim Campo Verde, USF Coração de Maria, USF Aristides Maltez (São Cristóvão), USF Ceasa I and II, USF Itapuã, Ferreira Costa (Avenida Paralela), USF Santa Mônica, USF San Martin I, USF IAPI, USF San Martim III , USF Cambonas (Regional Route), USF São Marcos, USF Sete de Abril, USF Dom Avelar, USF Boa Vista de São Caeta no, USF Recanto da Lagoa II (Farm Coutos III), USF Antônio Lazzarotto (Platform), UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro), USF Deputy Luiz Braga (Pirajá), USF San Martin II, USF Alto do Peru, USF Alto do Cabrito, USF Vista Alegre, USF Itacaranha, USF Beira Mangue, USF Tubarão, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Nova Brasília de Valéria), USF Alto do Cruzeiro, USF Nova Constitunte, USF Congo, USF Fazenda Coutos III, USF Bom Jesus dos Passos , USF Ilha de Maré and USF Paramana.