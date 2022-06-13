6 exercises for you to do at home office and fight sedentary lifestyle

With remote work, many have stopped moving and this bad habit can harm health, increasing the risk of diseases.

understand that physical exercise is essential for a healthy life doesn’t mean knowing how to introduce a workout routine into everyday life. That’s because people need to adapt at home for fear of using the gym space or even escaping the cold.

In addition to the numerous benefits for the body, regular physical activity ensures energy, focus on tasks and regulation of metabolism. If you’re tired or can’t keep up with your schedule productively, try to move more.

The best exercises for you to practice at home office

Yoga: to exercise balance, patience and flexibility, nothing better than replicating yoga positions.

Zumba: A lively rhythm always motivates the body to follow the steps that work aerobic exercises and help burn calories.

Stretching: before waking up and during your work hours, work your joints to avoid muscle pain.

High-intensity training: a series of exercises in a short period of time that stimulates the development of the body in an integral way, combining practicality and good results.

Hiking: if the weather is nice, why not go for a walk? This allows you to synthesize vitamin D by getting some sun.

Rope: Jump rope and develop your concentration and body control.

Remember that all exercise options are available in various tutorials on the internet.