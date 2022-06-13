6 exercises for you to do at home office and fight sedentary lifestyle

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on 6 exercises for you to do at home office and fight sedentary lifestyle 1 Views

With remote work, many have stopped moving and this bad habit can harm health, increasing the risk of diseases.

Published 06/12/2022 at 20:29

understand that physical exercise is essential for a healthy life doesn’t mean knowing how to introduce a workout routine into everyday life. That’s because people need to adapt at home for fear of using the gym space or even escaping the cold.

See too: Complete workout in 30 minutes: 4 exercises to do at home

In addition to the numerous benefits for the body, regular physical activity ensures energy, focus on tasks and regulation of metabolism. If you’re tired or can’t keep up with your schedule productively, try to move more.

The best exercises for you to practice at home office

  • Yoga: to exercise balance, patience and flexibility, nothing better than replicating yoga positions.
  • Zumba: A lively rhythm always motivates the body to follow the steps that work aerobic exercises and help burn calories.
  • Stretching: before waking up and during your work hours, work your joints to avoid muscle pain.

High-intensity training: a series of exercises in a short period of time that stimulates the development of the body in an integral way, combining practicality and good results.

  • Hiking: if the weather is nice, why not go for a walk? This allows you to synthesize vitamin D by getting some sun.
  • Rope: Jump rope and develop your concentration and body control.

Remember that all exercise options are available in various tutorials on the internet.


Gabriela Stahler

Journalist and Technician in Administration. She has been working in writing and digital marketing for 8 years, having worked in software companies, communication agencies and universities.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Unimed de BH apologizes for having celebrated the decision

On the afternoon of this Saturday, 11th, Unimed de Belo Horizonte (Unimed BH) published an …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved