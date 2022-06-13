All game trailers shown in the presentation

Did you expect these ads?
Between re-releases, novelties, mysteries and gameplaysthe conference of Xbox next to Bethesda managed to bring a little bit of everything. Promising that a good part of the titles presented reach the Game Pass In the next 12 months, the next year in the gaming world promises to be eventful.
Check out all the news presented on the panel below. Xbox + Bethesda during the Summer Game Fest!
redfall
Bringing more of the visuals and gameplay, redfall will be a single-player, first-person co-op game. From the same creators of price and dishonored, the immersive world with vampires promises to bring a story full of action and adventure. The launch takes place in 2023, in the Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and cloud.
Hollow Knight: Silksong
The long-awaited sequel to Hollow Knight finally gets a release window. Scheduled for next year, Silksong will feature the same design and gameplay as the previous title. No date yet, Silksong will arrive directly in Xbox Game Pass on the first day.
High On Life
from the same creator of Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites, Justin Roiland, High On Life promises to bring an impressive visual, story and concept. In it, humanity is being threatened by a cartel of aliens. It’s up to you to help humans using weapons that talk. The game will be available for Xbox Series X | s and PC, in addition to arriving on the first day at Game Pass and XCloud in October 2022.
Riot Games comes to Xbox Game Pass
In a new partnership, the Xbox announced that it will make available the games of Riot Games for the subscribers of Xbox Game Pass. Still without information about integration or how this partnership will work, what is known is that all champions and agents will be released, League of Legends up until League of Legends: Wild Rift, Valorant and Legends of Runeterra. The official release date is 2022.
A Plague Tale: Requiem – End of Innocence
sequence of The Plague Tale wins video showing more of the gameplay. Promising the same visual level as the first, the game will be available for Xbox Series X | s and PRAÇAin addition to being available on the first day at Game Pass.
Forza Motorsport
A new game in the racing simulator franchise is announced, with a release window scheduled between September and December 2023. The game will be available for Xbox Series X | s and PRAÇAin addition to being available on the first day at Game Pass.
Flight Simulator – 40th Anniversary
In partnership with the team at Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in a commemorative edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator promises an expansion that arrives in November 2022. The game will be available for Xbox Series X | s and PRAÇAin addition to being available on the first day at Game Pass.
overwatch 2
One of the gaming world’s limbo legends has arrived! overwatch 2 arrives on the 4th of October and will be free to play. With a new character announced, the game will be available for Xbox Series X | s and PRAÇAin addition to being available on the first day at Game Pass.
Ara: History Untold
Ara: History Untold is the new turn-based strategy game for Xbox. Developed by oxidize, the title promises to follow the mold of Civilization. will be available for Xbox Series X | s and PRAÇAin addition to being available on the first day at Game Passbut does not yet have a release date.
The Elder Scrolls Online – Set Sail for High Isle
New update for The Elder Scrolls Online will bring new locations to explore, islands to adventure and a sinister order called the Ascendant. The expansion comes to Xbox Series X | s and Xbox one on the 21st of June.
Fallout 76 – Expeditions: The Pitt
The next major content update for fallout 76, in which you will have to forge new alliances, face new challenges and earn rewards. The expansion comes to Xbox Series X | s, Xbox one, PRAÇA in September 2022.
Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels
Forza Horizon 5 returns to fan delight with a partnership with Hot Wheels. Featuring the classic orange toy car tracks, the expansion arrives on July 19th for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
ARK 2
Vin Diesel rides a dinosaur in new ARK 2 trailer. The game has a release window scheduled for 2023 and will arrive for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
scorn
The horror game Scorn, inspired by the works of visual artists HR Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński, won a video featuring more of its gameplay. The game arrives for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass on the 21st of October.
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
In this open world action-adventure RPG, life is on the brink of extinction and you will need to join humanity’s last hope. The game arrives for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass in the first half of 2023.
minecraft legends
From the creators of the first Minecrafta new world full of mysteries opens in minecraft legends. The game arrives for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass in 2023.
Lightyear Frontier – A Fresh Start
With a mix of giant robots and Stardew Valley, Lightyer Frontier puts you as a farmer on a curious planet. The game arrives for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass in 2023.
Gunfire Reborn
With quirky heroes and a visual similar to that of borderlands, Gunfire Reborn it is a rogue like which can be played solo or co-op. The game arrives in October 2022 for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
The Last Case of Benedict Fox
Perhaps the most creative aesthetic title, The Last Case of Benedict Fox will take the player on a dark intrigue filled with organizations, forbidden rituals and cold-blooded crimes. The game arrives in 2023 for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
The Dusk Falls
The interactive drama story, The Dusk Falls, attended the conference showing a little more of its gameplay. With a solo or multiplayer experience, the game arrives on July 19, 2022 for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
Naraka: Bladepoint
O battle royale naraka, is one of Xbox’s additions to its catalog in June. Scheduled for release on June 23, it will be available for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
grounded
The release of the full version of Grounded, a game that shrinks children and makes them face challenges in your backyard, arrives in September 2022. Game will be available for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
Ereban: Shadow Legacy
Indie developer Baby Robot with Raw Fury announced Ereban, a futuristic game that stars a fight between humans and machines. No release date yet, it will be available for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
Peniment
With a curious look, Peniment happens in the bavaria in the sixteenth century and will follow, in the eyes of the artist Andreas Maler, a time of great social change. The game arrives in November 2022 for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
Diablo IV
The fourth Diablo title arrives with a new class, the Necromancers, as well as an improved look. Still no release date, the game will be available for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
Sea of Thieves – Season 7
New Sea of Thieves update arrives on July 21, 2022. The expansion will be available for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
ravenlock
Reimagining fairy tales, Ravenlock brings a mix of visuals. The game promises to hit platforms in 2023 to Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass
coco
From Jeppe Carlsen, responsible for Limbo and Inside, Coccon brings the same puzzle mechanics, but with unknown worlds. With no release date, the game will be available for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Wo Long will transform Chinese mythology into a frantic action game. The launch is scheduled for the first half of 2023 and will be available for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
persona
THE atlus announced that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal coming soon to Xbox and PC consoles. The first to be released will be Persona 5 Royal, directly on the Xbox Game Pass, on the 21st of October. Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are scheduled for 2023 in Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.
Hideo Kojima design
Hideo Kojima announced that it is working on a partnership between Kojima Productions and the Xbox Game Studios. In addition to commenting that “It might take a while”nothing very relevant was presented.
starfield
Betheda’s new RPG with Xbox gained more information, such as gameplay and the ambitious plan to give an immersive experience to the player. The launch is scheduled for 2023 and will be available for Xbox Series X | s, PRAÇA and Game Pass.