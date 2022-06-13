ANS defends 15% increase in health plans: ‘Inflation’

The director-president of ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), Paulo Rebello, defended, in an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo published today, the 15.5% increase in individual and family health plans. It is the highest percentage of annual adjustment authorized by the agency since 2000, the year in which the historical series began.

To defend the increase, the lawyer says that his team worked for almost a year to make the standard, send it to the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) and to the Ministry of Economy. He also highlights the demonstrations by USP (University of São Paulo) and FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas).

“Here comes an action by the Sustainability Network questioning the increase and it doesn’t criticize the methodology used, it doesn’t criticize anything. That’s the problem. The moment we’re living is inflation everywhere”, he argued.

Rebello says that, in practice, health plans recorded a 6% readjustment. “If you look at the context of the pandemic, considering that in 2021 the readjustment was negative, putting these two years together, we will have a readjustment of 6%. It gives 3% per year, considering these two years.”

ANS says that the exemplary role serves interests

During the interview, the director-president of the ANS also defended the decision of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) on the list of treatments covered by health plans, the so-called role of the ANS, to be exhaustive.

The understanding is considered more restrictive, and exempts medical plans from following procedures that are not provided for in the list of therapies approved by the agency.

“There has always been judicialization. Judicialization will always exist. But there is good judicialization and bad judicialization. Good judicialization is one in which there is a service to be provided and that was not provided. Now, when you want a drug that was approved by Anvisa, a drug that was not incorporated into the list, there it is different.”

Without naming names, Rebello says there are “other specific interests involved in this process.” “Actors who are interested in the role being exemplary, because they are able to market certain medicines. It is necessary to understand the whole. If you do not understand the whole, it becomes a problem. It seems that we are the executioner, that we do not want to serve the beneficiary”.