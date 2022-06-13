BA has 2,615 people with active Covid virus; state registers 186 new known cases in 24 hours | Bahia

Bahia has 2,615 people with the active Covid-19 virus, according to data released this Sunday (12), by the State Health Department (Sesab). In addition, in the last 24 hours, there were 186 known cases of the disease and no deaths.

Of the 1,554,649 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,522,078 are now considered recovered and 29,956 have died.

The folder informs that the data still reflect the accumulation of cases due to the inoperability of the Ministry of Health systems for four days and may change. In addition, Sesab says that the ministerial base has, eventually, provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The bulletin also counts 1,896,247 discarded cases, 336,894 under investigation and 63,681 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19.

The data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Sunday.

The complete bulletin is available on the Sesab website and on Business Intelligence.

So far we have 11,599,566 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,693,092 with the second dose or single dose, 6,047,341 with the booster dose and 354,593 with the second booster.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 954,275 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 524,197 have already taken the second dose.

Bahia has 456 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 77 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 17%.

Of these beds, 190 are adult ICU beds and have an occupancy rate of 17% (32 beds occupied)

In pediatric ICUs, 17 of the 23 vacancies are with patients (74% occupancy). Clinical beds for adults are at 7% occupancy and children’s beds at 33%.

In Salvador, of the 195 active beds, 42 are occupied (22% general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 28% and the pediatric ICU is 80%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are 13% occupancy and pediatric beds are empty.

