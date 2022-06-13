Bank and health plan must compensate for fake boleto scam

In accordance with the activity risk principle, service providers are objectively liable for the damage they cause to the consumer.

Disclosure TJ-SP considered that the companies were not careful when collecting the payment slip



This is how the 15th Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo understood by maintaining the conviction of a bank, a health plan operator and a financial services company to indemnify, in a solidary way, a man who was a victim of the fake ticket. The repair was set at R$1,600 for material damage and R$8,000 for moral damages.

The records show that the client received a payment slip from the health plan, as usual. However, he discovered that he was a victim of the scam when he received a charge from the operator for alleged default. The consumer had to make the payment of the true ticket in order not to have the health plan cancelled.

The appeal’s rapporteur, judge Ramon Mateo Júnior, acknowledged the occurrence of moral and material damage, in addition to the joint and several liability of the defendants: for the leakage of confidential consumer data, for allowing the registration and issuance of a false ticket and for authorizing the payment of a false title.

“The failure in the service provided by the defendants, as described above, creating an environment susceptible to fraud, otherwise this fact would not be recurrent and in an increasing volume, victimized the plaintiff, who was induced to pay the false boleto, since he regularly receives at his residence such instrument for payment of his health plan, operated by the second defendant”.

The magistrate considered “unavoidable” the responsibility of the defendants, especially the institutions responsible for the transfers of resources, “since there is not the slightest zeal in determining the identification and suitability of their account holders or users registered in their systems”. He also removed the thesis of exclusive fault of the customer or third party fraudster.

“There is no need to talk about the exclusive fault of the victim or a third party, and the inability, especially of the party responsible for receiving and transferring the amount, to track the financial movement, preventing it, as well as identifying the embezzlers”, is impressive. wrote the judge.

For him, the failure in question caused unrest to the consumer and went beyond the sphere of mere annoyances, “justifying the imposition of a reparatory sanction, including for the defendant to invest in security means to prevent events of this nature from happening again”. The decision was taken unanimously.

Click here to read the judgement

1001906-58.2021.8.26.0006