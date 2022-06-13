Bariatric surgery reduces risk of fatty liver damage – 06/10/2022

In addition to helping you lose weight, bariatric surgery dramatically reduces your risk of liver damage. This is what research published in the never who followed more than 1,100 patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NASH), the accumulation of fat in the liver, treated at the Cleveland Clinic, in the United States.

Obesity is one of the main risk factors for steatosis. That’s because excess body fat is deposited in several places, including the liver, increasing the risk of complications such as fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis, liver cancer and even death. Genetic factors and the presence of type 2 diabetes also influence the disease.

To arrive at the result, the researchers compared data from morbidly obese patients who had undergone bariatric surgery with those who had only nonsurgical follow-up, over 12 years. All underwent a biopsy to assess organ health before and after.

Outcomes for both liver and heart problems were evaluated. Those who underwent surgery were nearly 90% less likely to develop complications such as cirrhosis or cancer, and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease such as heart attack and stroke.

There is still no specific drug capable of eliminating fat from the liver. The only treatment available is weight loss, through diet and physical activity.

“This has been proven to improve and even reverse inflammation and, in some cases, fibrosis itself”, explains hepatologist Bianca Della Guardia, from Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. A greater and sustained reduction above 10% of the weight on the scale is capable of regressing the scar (fibrosis) that forms in the damaged organ.

It is estimated that between 25% and 30% of the world population has some degree of steatosis, although only a quarter of them can develop complications. “These numbers are related to the obesity epidemic that we are experiencing”, says Bianca.

“Even overweight already damages the liver. And the problem also occurs in children and in the so-called ‘false skinny’, who apparently are not overweight, but actually have a lot of visceral fat”, warns the expert.

Bariatric surgery is a procedure that involves several risks and has very precise indications. “For these patients, the study shows an additional benefit of surgery, in addition to weight loss. For others, the ideal is to adopt good lifestyle habits, with healthy eating and physical activity”, he recommends.

NASH DAY

Excess fat in the liver is a public health problem. Since 2018, the Global Liver Institute (GLI), an international institution whose mission is to promote information and expand approaches to combat liver diseases, established June 12 as the International Day to Combat Non-Alcoholic Hepatic Steatosis (NASH Day).

The objective is to make the medical community and society as a whole focus on warning about the risks, point out preventive measures, forms of diagnosis and awareness of this disease that is already considered a public health problem.