Beats Studio Buds in review: we tested the ‘cheap sibling’ of the AirPods Pro | Headphones

Beats Studio Buds is a fully wireless headphone from Beats, a company owned by Apple. The model has active noise cancellation, IPX4 water and sweat protection certification and a promise of eight hours of battery life, reaching a full day with the charging case.

I’ve tested the phone over the last few months, and impressions have been good, overall. The suggested price of R$1,705 is a little scary, but the model can now be found on Amazon from R$1,193 in the black version. Next, I share my experience with the internal competitor of the AirPods Pro.

🔎 Researchers discover ‘incorrectable’ flaw in Apple chip

2 of 5 Beats Studio Buds have a case that fits in your pocket — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo Beats Studio Buds have a case that fits in your pocket — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

Beats Studio Buds have an in-ear design that’s completely cable-free. Its shape has a comfortable fit, with more than one size option for the silicone tips. As I also noted with the Powerbeats Pro, the Studio Buds have an “ideal” position, and can hurt the ear if not properly adjusted to the ear cavity.

The big problem with the Studio Buds design is the difficulty to quickly get it out of the ear. In my experience, it was very common to drop it when pulling, as the accessory does not provide a secure grip for the hands. It stays firm during use, but care must be taken when storing it. Long hair can also be a problem at this point.

3 of 5 Beats Studio Buds are an alternative to AirPods Pro — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo Beats Studio Buds are an alternative to AirPods Pro — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

Each side of the headset has only one button, which can be configured in more than one way. In addition to the standard features of pressing once, twice or three times to pause, fast forward or rewind, you can set volume, noise canceling or Siri controls by pressing and holding. Adjustments are made in the Bluetooth menu of the iPhone (iOS).

The charging case is small and fits in most pockets. Accommodating the headphones inside is a quick procedure, facilitated by the case’s magnets. Charging is done via a USB-C cable. The finish on the earphones and case is elegant, and the set is available in red, black, blue, grey, pink or white.

Beats has been known for years for delivering quality sound in their products. Many users have historically complained about excess bass, but that was not my impression when using Studio Buds. The audio is very clean and delivers different frequencies in a balanced way.

Apple doesn’t detail the size of the headphone driver, only mentioning the “layered diaphragm type” component. The experience of listening to music with noise cancellation and using ambient mode was very good. The headset is compatible with Apple Music spatial audio and is capable of playing in Dolby Atmos, an exclusive feature of Apple models.

4 out of 5 Beats Studio Buds are IPX4 certified — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo Beats Studio Buds are IPX4 certified — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

I thought the IPX4 certification deserved a separate topic. The code only indicates resistance against water and sweat, fully approved as I used the headset for various aerobic activities with a lot of perspiration.

A curious detail – and that was not foreseen in the tests – is that the phone resisted an accidental passage through the washing machine. No one can recommend diving the accessory for any length of time, as the manufacturer does not guarantee this possibility with the IPX4, but it is at least interesting that the headset was not damaged in the adventure.

The official promise of battery life is 8 hours for the headphones or 24 with the case charge. In practice, the duration can be shorter when noise cancellation is activated — the manufacturer points to 5 and 15 hours, respectively. in rest”.

Beats Studio Buds are recharged via USB-C cable, and it’s very fast. The manufacturer guarantees 1 hour of sound with a five-minute charge, which has been confirmed in my experience.

5 of 5 Beats Studio Buds are compatible with iPhone (iOS) and Android — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo Beats Studio Buds is compatible with iPhone (iOS) and Android — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

Although manufactured by an Apple-owned company, the Beats Studio Buds are also compatible with Android phones and even other Bluetooth enabled devices and computers. The “maximum” experience, however, is with Apple devices. You can even pair the accessory with the Apple Watch.

Switching between Apple devices left something to be desired in my tests. The Powerbeats Pro did this function more logically, just open the device and it asks if you want to “bring” the headphones to it. In my experience, Studio Buds always automatically paired with the last device used, forcing a manual switch if I wanted to.

The Beats Studio Buds have a suggested retail price of R$1,705 on Apple’s website, but can be found on Amazon for R$1,193 — a discount of R$512. The red version, more traditional, is seen for R$1,439 — a price reduction. BRL 266.

Apple device users who want a premium branded headset can opt for AirPods Pro. With an official price of BRL 2,806, they are found for BRL 1,629 — a discount of BRL 1,177 and have active noise cancellation. Those who have Android or simply consider buying headphones from other brands have the Galaxy Buds Pro at their disposal. The Samsung accessory is sold on Amazon for about R$729.