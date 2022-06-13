Bruno Pereira’s health card and items by Dom Phillips are found by the PF

This Sunday (12), the Federal Police reported that they found a health card with the name of Bruno Pereira and other objects of him and the journalist Dom Phillips. They have been missing since June 5th.

In the afternoon, the firefighters found a backpack, a notebook and sandals at the place where the English journalist and the indigenist are searching in the interior of the Amazon.

According to the Federal Police, the health card with Bruno’s name, black pants, a black flip-flop and a pair of boots from the indigenist were found. Also found was a backpack of Dom’s personal clothes and a pair of his boots.

The Federal Police cordoned off the area last Saturday (11), on the banks of the Itaquaí River. Indigenous people also participated in the searches and were responsible for signaling that the forest had evidence that an object was inside the site.

