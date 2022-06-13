Camila Monteiro says she lost teeth due to depression; what’s the relationship? – 06/13/2022

Smiling can be a real challenge when you’re dealing with depression. In addition to the subjective difficulty, in which the smile represents the absence of joy, there is still a more objective difficulty. The disease, as is already known, affects the physical body in different ways, including the health of the mouth.

This was the case of influencer Camila Monteiro, who told on her social networks how neglect with her own hygiene, fear of the dentist, among other factors —all caused by depression or old traumas— caused her to lose some of her main teeth. .

“The issue of oral health was something that reflected in the way I saw myself. I didn’t see myself with value, I didn’t see myself as a person who should be appreciated, loved”, he tells the Live well.

According to Camila, depression brought not only the difficulty of brushing her teeth, but also the desire to take a shower. “I would go days without washing my hair. I remember a situation where I was at the bottom of the well and I went about two weeks without washing my hair and it got knotted. I combed my hair and it came out a lot. This scene was very memorable for me. It was a very dark time,” she says.

As for her teeth, she had already put in contact lenses in 2019, but what was supposed to boost her self-esteem at a delicate time in her mental health turned into a nightmare. Because they were not of good quality, the lenses infiltrated and in the middle of that period, she had canals that had not been properly treated and that were evolving. “I was very ashamed of my smile. In addition, it was a nuisance to chew, drink and even talk,” she said on Instagram.

This resulted in the loss of some teeth, all from below. That’s when she had to start her process of removing them one by one by the root and putting a pin, waiting for it to heal, to finally put on the crown. “My dentist was excellent, he didn’t have judgment, he didn’t want to know how or why I got to that point, he just wanted to welcome me. Do we have a problem? So we’ll solve it. will solve it. He was completely human, something I missed a lot in other professionals”, he says.

Simultaneously, she also adjusted her contact lens, which was made to match her natural teeth size. “To this day, when I stop for thinking, I get emotional, because it gave me back my self-esteem, it gave me back the strength to smile. People sometimes think it’s bullshit, but it’s not. There are a lot of people who put their hands on their face for not smile in front of others. It’s much more than just teeth,” she says.

How can depression affect oral health?

According to Arthur Lima, dentist, CEO of Afro Saúde in Salvador and a master’s degree in health, environment and work from the Federal University of Bahia, mental health can affect teeth in many ways.

“I’ve had this a lot in my clinical practice, from mothers in the public sector who took care of the whole family and neglected oral health. All this stress makes people not prioritize oral health. This non-prioritization leads to a lack of hygiene, which leads to cavities, gingivitis and periodontitis”, he says.

People who use medication for depression can still experience side effects on oral health, such as xerostomia. “It causes the sensation of dry mouth and saliva is responsible for maintaining a balance of oral health. Dry mouth is a more favorable environment for bacteria to proliferate”, says Lima.

Faced with peaks of stress and anxiety, many people’s bodies can also respond with the appearance of canker sores and the habit of grinding their teeth (bruxism). As there is a rise in cortisol, known as the “stress hormone”, there is consequently a weakening of the immune system, which facilitates the access of bacteria, the emergence of gingivitis and periodontitis.

In depressive patients, the abuse of carbohydrates is still common, which can facilitate the appearance of cavities. “It is not a unilateral relationship, but multifactorial. But there is serious research that indicates that almost 2/3 of people diagnosed with depression have a conviviality with toothache or poor oral health”, says the dentist.

Mental health is part of the health of the human being as a whole, there is no way to separate it. “Within psychiatric pathologies, we observe several other associated clinical comorbidities, such as obesity, dyslipidemia (high cholesterol and triglycerides), refractory chronic pain, in addition to comorbidities associated with impaired self-care with the patient, which can range from infections of skin, nutritional deficiency, intestinal habits, infectious conditions and then teething problems”, says João Pedro Wanderley, a doctor for the state public servant of Pernambuco.

For him, the issue of negligence with his own hygiene is really a very strong point. But there is also a biological issue of the disease itself involved. According to their clinical practice, it is common for patients to feel a bitter taste in their mouths, which may be related to some medications, such as antidepressants and mood stabilizers, but also to the pathology of depression itself.

“From the primary point of view of depression and taste alteration, in depressive disorder several senses are altered, from vision, touch, sensitivity to pain, because the person loses pleasure and we know that food is related to this sensation. “, he explains.

According to him, many times, every stimulus that the patient receives is something harmful or negative. Part of the picture is an alteration of thought, perception, time and the senses of this alteration of taste. “It is closely related to a very complex neuronal network, but above all to the deficiency of neurotransmitters, especially serotonin and dopamine, which help us to feel pleasure, including the taste of things”, he says.

Wanderley also recalls that in cases of depression associated with eating disorders there can also be important changes “Both in anorexia and bulimia, we have an important change in oral pH, which can greatly harm the patient’s oral health. vomiting repeatedly, we observe not only the lesion on the hand used to force the vomit, but there is also an increase in the oral pH, making it more acidic, causing the corrosion of the teeth and alteration of the taste”, he says.

A supporter of positive psychiatry, he believes that more than treating diseases, it is necessary to prevent them, and this all involves self-care. The psychologist and scientific researcher at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), Thaíz Suarez, agrees: “Depression is not just chemical, it is biological, psychological and social. of broader comorbidity”, he says.

It is necessary to think broadly, not every depressive crisis will generate a dental issue. It’s not because the person was just lying down that will give back pain. She stayed in bed because she couldn’t get out of bed, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth. There were several factors involved for her to get to this point. And they all matter. The view needs to be 360 ​​degrees.” Thaiz Suarez, psychologist.

All experts agree that talking about mental health is talking about a whole. There is no way to separate it from physics. To improve, you need a multidisciplinary treatment, with psychiatry and psychotherapy, associated with a change in habits that includes physical exercise, good nutrition and quality nights of sleep, a support network and, of course, a responsible look at self-care.