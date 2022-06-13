Check out all confirmed Xbox games in the next 12 months

Some of the titles for this year already have specific dates confirmed

During the Xbox showcase it was released the games that are already confirmed to come to Xbox in the next 12 months. That was the focus of Xbox, showing what we can expect in games until the middle of next year. Some of the titles will make their debuts on Game Pass.

Games range from Xbox Game Studio titles like the Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 5, new additions to Bethesda games like The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, the seventh season of Sea of ​​Thieves, to third-party games like the remake. from Resident Evil 4. Check out each one separated by year. Some of the games that will arrive this year already have dates set.

Games Coming in 2022

Naraka: Bladepoint – June 23

The Elder Scrolls Online: June 21

The Dusk Falls – July 19

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels – July 19

Sea of ​​Thieves Season 7 – now available

Somerville

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Valheim

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Grounded (full game) – Available now

Lightyear Frontier

Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt – September

Overwatch 2 – October 4th

High On Life

Atomic Heart

Gunfire Reborn – October

Persona 5 Royal – October 21

Scorn – October 21

Peniment – November

Halo Infinite Season 3

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition – Now Available

party animals

Slime Rancher 2

Hello Neighbor 2 – December 6th

The Callisto Protocol

Titles scheduled for 2023

devil 4

redfall

starfield

Forza Motorsport

minecraft legends

Ara: History Untold

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

STALKER 2

Flintlock: Siege of Dawn

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

League of Legends

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Valorant

Teamfight Tactics

Legends of Runeterra

ark 2

resident Evil 4

Persona 3 Portable

Persona 4 Golden

replaced

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

ravenlock

dead space

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

cocoon

Some of these titles will be coming to Game Pass on launch day, and still others that have been released for other platforms like Atlus’ JRPG series Persona, which will make the franchise’s debut on Xbox with Persona 5.

Microsoft still has more to present next Tuesday (14). Keep an eye on our coverage.

Via: Polygon Source: Xbox