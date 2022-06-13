Check out all confirmed Xbox games in the next 12 months

Some of the titles for this year already have specific dates confirmed
During the Xbox showcase it was released the games that are already confirmed to come to Xbox in the next 12 months. That was the focus of Xbox, showing what we can expect in games until the middle of next year. Some of the titles will make their debuts on Game Pass.
Games range from Xbox Game Studio titles like the Hot Wheels expansion for Forza Horizon 5, new additions to Bethesda games like The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, the seventh season of Sea of Thieves, to third-party games like the remake. from Resident Evil 4. Check out each one separated by year. Some of the games that will arrive this year already have dates set.
Games Coming in 2022
- Naraka: Bladepoint – June 23
- The Elder Scrolls Online: June 21
- The Dusk Falls – July 19
- Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels – July 19
- Sea of Thieves Season 7 – now available
- Somerville
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Valheim
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Grounded (full game) – Available now
- Lightyear Frontier
- Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt – September
- Overwatch 2 – October 4th
- High On Life
- Atomic Heart
- Gunfire Reborn – October
- Persona 5 Royal – October 21
- Scorn – October 21
- Peniment – November
- Halo Infinite Season 3
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition – Now Available
- party animals
- Slime Rancher 2
- Hello Neighbor 2 – December 6th
- The Callisto Protocol
Titles scheduled for 2023
- devil 4
- redfall
- starfield
- Forza Motorsport
- minecraft legends
- Ara: History Untold
- Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
- STALKER 2
- Flintlock: Siege of Dawn
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- League of Legends
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Valorant
- Teamfight Tactics
- Legends of Runeterra
- ark 2
- resident Evil 4
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- replaced
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy
- ravenlock
- dead space
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- cocoon
Some of these titles will be coming to Game Pass on launch day, and still others that have been released for other platforms like Atlus’ JRPG series Persona, which will make the franchise’s debut on Xbox with Persona 5.
Microsoft still has more to present next Tuesday (14). Keep an eye on our coverage.
Forza Motorsport: Microsoft presents trailer for the game and confirms launch for 2023
Game will be released for Xbox, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the second quarter of next year
