Congress makes task force against decision on ANS list

Parliamentarians launched a package of actions, with projects, requests for hearings and meetings, to try to reverse the decision of the 2nd Section of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) releasing health plans to cover medical treatments and services that are not on the mandatory list of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency).

Since the publication of the Court’s decision on Wednesday (8), the Chamber has received at least 13 bills on the subject, in addition to requests for a hearing and draft legislative decrees to partially halt the effects of the regulatory agency’s rules.

“We are going to fight hard for these rights to be approved”, said deputy Paula Belmonte (Cidadania-DF) to the UOL. “Today we have several treatments for rare diseases that affect children and are outside the ANS list. It takes a long time for these services to be on the list. This brings great legal uncertainty to families.”

Her party presented a bill, signed by the entire bench, to prevent the ANS from limiting the number of procedures to be carried out by health plans and guaranteeing coverage for medical prescriptions.

“We have to try all avenues. Legal and political. We are trying to give force of law to what is fair. The ANS exceeded its competence in determining the exhaustive role”, said deputy Jandira Feghali (PcdoB-RJ). In addition to a bill signed by the party, Feghali says that there will also be recourse to the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

From the government base, deputy Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE) asked for a public hearing with the presence of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and also with the director of ANS, Paulo Roberto Vanderlei Rebello Filho.

to the columnist of UOL Carla Araújo, however, Queiroga stated that he considered the STJ’s decision that the ANS list should be exhaustive to be correct and said that it preserves the role of the regulatory agency.

In the Senate, parliamentarians from the PT and the Republicans also presented projects. Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) wants to move forward with the approval of a project of his own, filed in February, which establishes that the role of the ANS will not exclude the obligation of health plans to cover procedures, medicines and events necessary for better care the health.

Despite the pressure, the UOL found that the movement of congressmen should not find support at the top of the Legislative, which understands that health plans, especially small and medium ones, have faced financial difficulties.

What the Court decided

The decision of the STJ releases the medical plans to follow procedures that are not provided for in the list of therapies approved by the agency. The Court’s decision opens exceptions, such as the possibility for the patient to incorporate the treatment through an amendment to the contract, but it is considered a victory for health plans.

In all, there were six votes in favor of the exhaustive list: the rapporteur, minister Luis Felipe Salomão, ministers Villas Good CuevaRaul Araujo, Marco BuzziMarco Aurelio bellizze and the minister Isabel Gallotti.

Opposing the decision, consumers and groups of fathers and mothers with disabilities point out that the role of the ANS is insufficient and fear the interruption of treatment of cancer patients and children with autism, for example. They defend that the list of procedures should be exemplary (wider, allowing the entry of new treatments).

The operators deny that the change will lead to more restrictions on coverage of procedures and say that the exhaustive role guarantees access to safe treatments.

In theory, the decision of the court can still be appealed in the STF (Supreme Federal Court), provided that a constitutional question is presented. Still in the Supreme Court, there is an action that discusses the issue under the rapporteurship of Minister Roberto Barroso.