Diablo 4 will have PS5 and Xbox Series versions

Blizzard is preparing PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Diablo 4, something that was revealed on the beta page and that could appear as part of the Showcase that Microsoft and Bethesda are preparing for today.

The beta does not yet have a date and the page seems to have become available ahead of schedule, suggesting that it is indeed an imminent announcement saved for the Microsoft event, but the information refers to only three versions.

According to the beta page, Diablo 4 could be tried out ahead of time on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC, with no mention of the Xbox One and PS4 versions, which could mean they were scrapped for the team to focus on the latest consoles.

Diablo 4 was announced in 2019 and still doesn’t have a release date, but the beta could be the ideal opportunity for the community to satiate the curiosity around this Blizzard project.

If you want, enter the official beta page and register.

Update: Blizzard has officially announced to investors the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Diablo 4, arriving in 2023 alongside the previously announced PS4, Xbox One and PC versions. It was also confirmed the presence of crossplay in all versions.



