Diablo IV will be released for PS4 and PS5 in 2023

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo IV will release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC in 2023. The title will have an all-new story and will be available with crossplay, cross-platform save transfer, and a fifth class: the necromancer.

The new adventure of the franchise was detailed this Sunday (12) and promises to renew the creative formula of the series. In addition to presenting narrative choices, the game will offer five classes with many customization options. Players will be able to explore open areas with over 140 dungeons in main and side quests, gaining additional rewards, experience and unique skills.

Diablo IV will keep its essence of difficulty and offer maps full of challenges, including World Bosses, Corrupted Strongholds and non-linear progression. The title will also have a Share World tool for online sharing, PvP modes, an endgame full of activities and a Tree of Regrets with the ability to extrapolate the maximum level and unlock new objectives.

Check out the Necromancer cinematic and gameplay video below:

More details about Diablo IV

Diablo IV will take place decades after the events of Reaper of Souls and will chronicle the apocalyptic events caused by the rebirth of Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred. To face the armies of the demonic force, players will choose between Barbarian, Mage, Renegade, Druid and Necromancer and enable a series of unique mechanics, highlighting the individual resources of each class.

During the campaign, the Necromancer will be able to use the Book of the Dead to dominate the battlefield and summon groups of soldiers with special characteristics. Evolving the class through expeditions will give you the right to summon Skeleton Warriors, Combatants, Defenders, Skeleton Mages and Golems, with the option to absorb their powers to gain strength or use soldiers as weapons in battles.

What did you think of the new Diablo and the Necromancer experience? Leave your opinion in the comments.