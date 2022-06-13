Diablo IV will have microtransactions, but unlike Immortal, they will only be for cosmetics

Game will be released in 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5 and PC

Today news were presented for Diablo IV, a new game in the franchise of Blizzard which is promised to be released in the first half of 2023, after the presentation during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcasethe leader of the global community of devil, Adam Fletcheranswered some questions about the game in twitter. The user gothalion from the platform stated that they are excited that Diablo IV does not have the same microtransactions found in Immortal Diablowhich has generated a huge controversy in recent days.

To remove any doubts about the real money purchase system at Diablo IV, Adam Fletcher was very clear when stating that the new title of the franchise will have microtransactions only for cosmetic items that are not mandatory and do not interfere with the performance within the game and added that eventual expansions will also be charged, discarding the possibility of selling items that influence the development of the characters and their powers. Check out the publication below. Adam Fletcher.

Gothalion: “Diablo IV looks great. Excited for this not to have Mobile-style Monetization. The full crossplay is also huge”

Adam Fletcher: “D4 is being released as a full-price game built strictly for the PC/console audience. The game is huge and there will be tons of content after launch for all players. Paid content is built around optional cosmetic items and eventually full expansions. We will share more information soon!”

Diablo IV will be released in 2023 to Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5 and PRAÇA

What are your expectations for Diablo IV? Did you like to know that the game will not have microtransactions that influence character development? Share in the comments with your opinion!

