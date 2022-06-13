Doogee S98: robust cell phone with two screens and a good set? | Analysis / Review

Rugged cell phones are rare around here, but there’s a big market out there for those looking for a drop-resistant device. Doogee is one of several Chinese manufacturers that invests in this type of device and the S98 is one of its most recent releases.
As an endurance-focused phone, the S98 is a big, thick, and heavy phone. It has wide edges around the screen that help protect against damage from drops. The teardrop notch panel has a 60 Hz refresh rate and a good level of brightness. The sound part is on account of a single sound output and the quality is just average.
The performance is good due to the combination of Helio G96 with 8GB of RAM. It manages to hold a good amount of apps in the background and runs all games well. The 6,000 mAh battery lasts all day with ease and takes just over an hour and a half to recharge. Fast charging recovers half of the charge in half an hour.
The photographic set consists of three cameras at the rear. The main one records good photos on sunny days and it doesn’t look bad when shooting at night. The highlight is the camera that sees in the dark and takes monochrome photos. The camcorder is just average and is limited to shooting in Quad HD.
Is Doogee’s S98 Worth Buying? If you are looking for a robust device that withstands adverse situations well, it may be a good choice. Now if you are looking for a middle ground that is resistant, but not so brick, there is Samsung’s XCover Pro that is officially sold in Brazil.