Doogee S98: robust cell phone with two screens and a good set? | Analysis / Review

Rugged cell phones are rare around here, but there’s a big market out there for those looking for a drop-resistant device. Doogee is one of several Chinese manufacturers that invests in this type of device and the S98 is one of its most recent releases.

As an endurance-focused phone, the S98 is a big, thick, and heavy phone. It has wide edges around the screen that help protect against damage from drops. The teardrop notch panel has a 60 Hz refresh rate and a good level of brightness. The sound part is on account of a single sound output and the quality is just average.

The performance is good due to the combination of Helio G96 with 8GB of RAM. It manages to hold a good amount of apps in the background and runs all games well. The 6,000 mAh battery lasts all day with ease and takes just over an hour and a half to recharge. Fast charging recovers half of the charge in half an hour.