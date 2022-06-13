Effort results in 120 surgeries for patients with hernia in Tocantins, balance points out | Tocantins

In all, 120 hernia surgeries were performed during the joint effort promoted by the state government in partnership with the Brazilian Society of Hernia and Abdominal Wall (SBH), between June 6th and 10th. The balance was released by the State this Saturday (11).

The action served 95 patients who had been waiting for years for the operation, on the waiting list of the Unified Health System (SUS). In some cases, more than one procedure was performed on the same person.

Twenty-two volunteer surgeons participated in the task force, of which 13 are part of the staff of the State Health Department.

One of the recipients was Maria Dias Silva, who had been in the surgery queue for four years in Tocantins. She had a hernia after being stabbed by her husband during a pregnancy in 2016. The pain hampered her job as a street sweeper and her daily routine.

“This pain has been bothering me since 2017. It hurt a lot, but now we can, thank God. Since 2017 I was waiting for this moment, which for me was a special moment. It was the right time”, said the woman.

With the procedures performed in the collective effort, Tocantins counts 749 patients treated with hernia surgeries in 2022.

After the action, specialists participated in the North Brazilian Hernia Journey. The event took place this Saturday, in the auditorium of Palácio Araguaia and brought together surgeons from the team involved in the task force and professionals from the region, who had scientific updates with great names in the field in Brazil.

The Brazilian Society of Hernia carried out seven joint efforts in different regions of the country, but this is the first time that volunteer doctors meet to carry out this action in the northern region.

Before the beginning of the pandemic, the task force passed through the states of Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Ceará and Paraíba. Doctors give priority to those who have been in the queue the longest.