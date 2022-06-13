Everything that happened at the Future Games Show 2022

June is traditionally known as the month of the year when the big announcements in the gaming world take place. The last week has been quite busy with Summer Game Fest, but it’s not over yet. This Saturday (11), the Future Games Show took place, an event that revealed 40 games of different formats, genres and platforms.

With that in mind, the MeuPlayStation prepared this summary for you to stay on top of everything that happened in the showcase. It is worth mentioning that the list only includes premieres that will only arrive on PS4 and PS5. Check it out below:

Future Games Show Announcements Coming to PlayStation Consoles

know more — Mourning, psychological horror game, has new gameplay and window for 2022

Kwalee, Montage, Wildmender and Die by the Blade

know more — Protect nature: Wildmender is coming to PS5

know more — Die by the Blade, violent sword fighting game, gets new trailer

know more — Brave the road in Alaskan Truck Simulator, a simulator that arrives at the end of the year on PS5

know more — New Portal? The Entropy Center is featured at the Future Games Show

Bramble: The Mountain King

Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator

know more — Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator, beer brewing simulator, arrives in 2022

know more — Platform Bloodborne? The Last Faith will have a PlayStation version

know more — With beautiful graphics and lots of action, Bright Memory: Infinite has a new trailer

thymesia, Baora: Lost Haven and Ship of Fools

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

