Everything that happened at the Future Games Show 2022

June is traditionally known as the month of the year when the big announcements in the gaming world take place. The last week has been quite busy with Summer Game Fest, but it’s not over yet. This Saturday (11), the Future Games Show took place, an event that revealed 40 games of different formats, genres and platforms.
With that in mind, the MeuPlayStation prepared this summary for you to stay on top of everything that happened in the showcase. It is worth mentioning that the list only includes premieres that will only arrive on PS4 and PS5. Check it out below:
Future Games Show Announcements Coming to PlayStation Consoles
know more — Mourning, psychological horror game, has new gameplay and window for 2022
- Kwalee, Montage, Wildmender and Die by the Blade
know more — Protect nature: Wildmender is coming to PS5
know more — Die by the Blade, violent sword fighting game, gets new trailer
know more — Brave the road in Alaskan Truck Simulator, a simulator that arrives at the end of the year on PS5
know more — New Portal? The Entropy Center is featured at the Future Games Show
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator
know more — Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator, beer brewing simulator, arrives in 2022
know more — Platform Bloodborne? The Last Faith will have a PlayStation version
know more — With beautiful graphics and lots of action, Bright Memory: Infinite has a new trailer
- thymesia, Baora: Lost Haven and Ship of Fools
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
Did you like the Future Games Show 2022 announcements? Comment your impressions below!