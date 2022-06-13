General public defender assesses that taxing role will overwhelm SUS

New understanding will motivate users to give up on private plans, in the opinion of Oleno Matos

The general public defender Oleno Matos evaluated this Sunday (12), during the program Agenda da Semana, from the FM sheetthat the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) on the exhaustive list – which promises to give an argument to health plans in offering only the procedures listed by the ANS (National Health Agency) – will overload the SUS (Unified Health System) .

READ MORE

That’s because the new understanding will motivate users to give up on private plans, in his opinion. “Those who have health insurance often need to either avail themselves of the SUS, when they can, or occupy the space of someone who needs it more and who is unable to pay for health insurance”, he declared.

“This exhaustive list, as decided by the STJ, is a great setback for health, because it will fall apart in the SUS. I understand that the SUS today is fundamental for every Brazilian, a fantastic program, a world reference, but we know that the need is much greater than the capacity of the SUS”, he pointed out.

“There are children who are undergoing treatment and are certainly being harmed, because from now on, health plans will deny care”, he lamented, in the context of autistic children.

Oleno Matos believes that the decision, which causes him “strangeness”, will be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). “I have no doubt that we are going to the STF and because it is such an important issue, as there are 50 million families [que possuem plano de saúde], the STF should give a certain speed to the judgment of any appeal”, he evaluated. “There is a very big popular outcry about this.”

The general defender regretted that, immediately after the judgment in the STJ, several health plans triggered law firms to file lawsuits that contravene the rights of users. On the other hand, he said he was happy because the National Congress is moving to fight the decision, with the drafting of dozens of Bills.

Rise in Covid-19 cases

Regarding the increase in Covid-19 cases that has been recorded throughout Brazil, Oleno Matos said that the Public Defender’s Office of the State of Roraima (DPE-RR) has been following the matter. “We have been feeling this new wave for days. We will forward proposals to the state government and municipalities so that they take measures, so that they are not surprised, that necessary attention is given to what is happening”, he highlighted.

Elections 2022

Oleno Matos ended the interview with a message to voters for this year’s election. “We have to think about voting time. I think we have to change this concept of a professional politician, see the curriculum, get to know the people who are making their names available, if they have the slightest knowledge of being in parliament […]. Unfortunately, the vast majority of voters do not use this as a parameter for choosing. We realize that the population, in general, talks a lot about politics, but when it comes close to the electoral period, it’s like the World Cup”, he declared.

See the full program below