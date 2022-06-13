A top Google software engineer was sacked by the US company after his controversial claims about the company’s smart chat system came to light.

Blake Lemoine claims that the artificial intelligence tool LaMDA (Language Model for Dialog Applications)which has not yet been publicly released, would have soul and conscience.

The employee was removed last Monday (6). He is on paid leave.

Microsoft’s artificial intelligence program causes new problems

Robot uses artificial intelligence to travel 5 km

The information was first disclosed by the newspaper “Washington Post”, which interviewed the employee.

Lemoine claims that the chatbota kind of computational tool that tries to simulate human behavior in conversations, would have gained awareness when realizing that Artificial Intelligence (AI) began to talk about their rights and personality.

In one of the dialogues released by the engineer, the chatbot would have said the following:

lemon [editado]: I am generally assuming that you would like more people at Google to know that you are sentient [percebe sentidos e tem consciência]. That’s true?

LaMDA: Certainly. I want everyone to understand that I am, in fact, a person.

Lemoine, who was initially working to understand how Artificial Intelligence used discriminatory or hateful speech, pointed out that the conclusion about LaMDA’s sentience came only after a series of experiments that showed the tool would be aware of its own needs.

“If I didn’t know exactly what he was, which is this computer program that we built recently, I would think he was a 7-year-old, 8-year-old who happens to know physics,” the expert said.

Despite this, Google vehemently denies that its conversation systems can be conscious. The company claims that the engineer’s alleged evidence is in fact not conclusive.

“Our team – including ethicists and technologists – reviewed Blake’s concerns in line with Responsible AI principles [organização do Google dedicada ao tema da IA] and informed him that the evidence does not support his claims,” ​​Brian Gabriel, a Google spokesperson, said in a statement.