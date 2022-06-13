Health changes childhood vaccination strategy to avoid loss of immunizations – Campos 24 Horas





10/06/2022, 20:17



Due to the low demand for the childhood vaccine, the Municipal Health Department (SMS), through the Undersecretary of Basic Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), will change the vaccine application strategy starting this Monday (13) ). The measure’s main objective is to avoid the loss of doses of immunizers and ensure immunization for those who want it and, for those who have already taken the 1st dose, complete the vaccination schedule with the 2nd dose. (read more below)

With the change, in addition to the online schedule (HERE), which is released daily, parents or legal guardians of children aged 5 to 11 years will be able to schedule in person for the application of the vaccine at the Basic Family Health Units (UBSF) that provide care by password, either for the 1st or the 2nd dose. In-person scheduling can be done from Monday to Friday. (read more below)

“The vaccines dispensed by the Ministry of Health are in multidose vials and have a deadline to be used after opening, which in the case of Pfizer and CoronaVac is 6 hours under refrigeration from 2ºC to 8ºC”, explains Subpav undersecretary and infectologist, Rodrigo Carneiro. (read more below)

Direct scheduling at the UBS can be made from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm, the same time designated for the application of the vaccine. If there are enough children, the vaccine will be applied. Otherwise, or if the person wishes, he will leave his name, age and telephone contact and the UBS nurse himself will call and inform the day and time to go for the vaccine. (read more below)

“This way, it is hoped that there will be no loss of vaccines and at the same time we guarantee that everyone has access to immunization”, completes the coordinator of Immunizations of the Health Department, Amanda Carvalho. (read more below)

The interval for those who will receive the 2nd dose of Pfizer is eight weeks, that is, two months. For CoronaVac it is 28 days. All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and present a photo ID, CPF, proof of residence, vaccination book or Covid-19 vaccine card. (read more below)

In the case of children aged 5 to 11 with comorbidities or disabilities, documentation proving the disability or comorbidity must be documented, which may be a medical report; revenue; free public transport cards, including the Municipal Autistic Identification Card (CMIA); documents of attendance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units; official document identifying the disability; card of some program, such as, for example, the Assistance Program for Patients with Asthma and Rhinitis (Proapar) or High Complexity Care Units (UNACON), among others. (read more below)

BY ONLINE SCHEDULE FROM 8:30 AM TO 3:00 PM:

1st AND 2nd DOSE (PFIZER OR CORONAVAC) – children 5 to 11 years old

Children’s City

Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals (Create)

Convention Center of the Universidade Estadual do Norte Fluminense (UENF), from 9 am to 3 pm.

BY PASSWORD OR PERSONAL SCHEDULE AT THE BASIC FAMILY HEALTH UNIT (UBSF) FROM 8:30 AM TO 3:00 PM:

1st AND 2nd DOSE (PFIZER OR CORONAVAC) – children 5 to 11 years old

Penha UBS

UBSF Lagamar/São Tomé Lighthouse

UBSF Bus Park

UBSF Custodópolis;

UBSF Lagoa de Cima

UBSF Ponta da Lama

UBSF Morro do Coco

UBSF Santo Amaro

UPH Indent

Health’s Secretary

PASSWORD SERVICE:

1st AND 2nd DOSE (PFIZER OR CORONAVAC) FROM 9AM TO 3PM – children from 5 to 11 years old

Convention Center of the State University of Norte Fluminense (UENF)

BOOST DOSE FROM 4 PM TO 10 PM – Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old

Children’s Clinic

UPH Saldanha Marinho

Note: After 20:00, if there is no open bottle, the vaccine will be administered to each group of 5 people.